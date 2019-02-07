If you're a beauty nerd then you've definitely heard the news that a cult favorite brand is releasing a totally revamped version of one of their buzziest products, and that among its many highlights is the fact that it's inclusive AF. How much does Tarte's new Face Tape Foundation cost? Taking into account its all-new formula that promises covetable coverage and features ingredients that are great for your skin, it's a total steal.

Last year, Tarte announced they would be releasing a much-asked-for product to follow up their Shape Tape Concealer ($27, tartecosmetics.com), which to this day is beloved by bloggers, celebrities, editors, and basically anyone who's ever tried it. And thus, Shape Tape Foundation (version 1) was born, except rather than delighting excited fans, it had the opposite effect. The product dropped in two different formulas, one that was matte and one that was hydrating, but it dropped in an anemic range of just 15 shades. How Tarte thought a measly 15 shades was acceptable at all, much less in the Fenty Beauty era, is beyond me and after fans expressed similar disbelief and frustration, Tarte founder Maureen Kelly quickly came out with an apology via the brand's Instagram stories acknowledging the product's shortcomings:

"We all just got so caught up in #shapetapenation and seeing your tweets asking for it… We wanted to get the product out as fast as possible, & we made the decision to move forward before all the shades were ready to go. We know there is no excuse, & we take full responsibility for launching this way. We lost sight of what’s really important in this industry, & for those who feel alienated in our community, we want to personally apologize. We’re doing everything in our power to bring those unfinished shades to market as fast as we can, at any cost. We CAN and WILL DO BETTER."

It appears Tarte will be holding to their promise, seeing as the new Face Tape Foundation, which will retail for $39 come its release on February 17, boasts a range of 50 shades that span across five undertones.

Tarte

That means literally everyone will be able to get in on the new product, thanks to both its inclusive shade lineup and its competitive price. To put it into context, Fenty's Pro Filt'r Foundation retails for $34.

Tarte announced the new product in a post on Instagram, captioning the video, "You asked, we listened. Introducing face tape foundation: Inspired by our iconic shape tape concealer to give you a flawless, natural matte finish. Actions speak louder than words, so we’ve been working around-the-clock behind the scenes over the past year to bring you the full-coverage foundation of your dreams!" They go on to detail that not only has the shade range improved, but the formula as well. It's vegan, water and sweat-proof, and formulated with "skin-loving ingredients" that "brighten, hydrate, & protect skin against environmental aggressors."

Tarte

The product will be available at Ulta Beauty and at tartecosmetics.com.