It's been such a long, cold, agonizing winter that I honestly thought summer wasn't gonna happen at all. Depending on your location, that might even still be a bit debatable — but thankfully, Starbucks has come through with its own little piece of sunshine and delight. On May 1, the coffee chain expanded its menu with two new delicious drinks: the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and the Triple Mocha Frappuccino. Though both sound equally delicious and worthy of my coins, the former seems like it was created just for me. So, how much does Starbucks' Ultra Caramel Frappuccino cost? Well, theoretically, it looks so sweet and savory and mouthwatering that I'd say it's priceless. But since we're being realistic here, I'll just say it's ridiculously affordable.

According to Starbucks, the new beverage takes the chain's classic Caramel Frappuccino to "the next level," thanks to its "extra texture, beautiful layers and tons of flavor." And with a low-cost price ranging from $5.24 to $5.45, the chain is definitely vamping up its game. Prices for a 16-ounce Ultra Caramel Frappuccino will vary by market.

So, if you're all set and ready, wallet and keys in hand, you can get your very own Ultra Caramel Frappcino at U.S. and Canada Starbucks stores starting on Tuesday, May 1.

Starbucks

What makes the new drinks all more thrilling is the fact that Starbucks has permanently added them to its menu, and yes, you read that correctly. Over the years, we've seen the most whimsical Starbucks treats come and go, including the flavor-changing Unicorn Frappuccino or the peachy Crystal Ball Frappuccino, but the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and the Triple Mocha Frappuccino are here to stay. That means you can order them an infinite amount of times without worrying when they're gonna suddenly slip away forever (!!!).

But that's not all that Starbucks has to offer its customers. They love me (and perhaps you, too) so much that they've also added a new option for drink toppings: the Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream. According to Starbucks, the garnish is made with "a luscious infusion of cold brew coffee, dark caramel sauce, and white chocolate mocha sauce." And I just want to know one thing: How can I order this in bulk? Asking for a friend.

The additions come right off the heels of Starbucks introducing its very own Happy Hour, in which customers who have opted to engage with Starbucks digitally can purchase select beverages including espresso, iced tea, frappuccinos, and more for a discounted price at select locations. According to a new release from March 27, select items are 50 percent off from 3 p.m. local time to close.

“With nearly 100 million customers in our stores every week, we’re looking for more opportunities to engage directly and personally, providing them with special benefits and offers that are meaningful,” explained Matt Ryan, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Starbucks. “This shift in Happy Hour is just one example of how we can further establish, strengthen and develop digital relationships with our customers.”

The same month, the company announced that it'd also expanded its Mobile Order & Pay option to all mobile app users versus Starbucks Rewards members only, which is even better news for all of us Starbucks loyalists who operate on little time. It also shows that the chain is, indeed, taking things to "the next level" and I'm so, so here for it.

It's obvious that Starbucks is here to help facilitate and manifest all of our summer dreams into fruition, too: Quick ordering? Check. Brand new, chilled drink options? Check. Whopping discounts? Check, and check. Ahh, @Starbucks, you guys are OK in my book.