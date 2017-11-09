How Much Does Starbucks' Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Cost? It's Super Affordable
Delicious treats are one of the best parts of the holiday season. You have extravagant dinners, sweet cookies, and the holiday drink offerings at Starbucks, of course. No holiday season is really complete without the festive beverages at your favorite coffee shop. This year, Starbucks has added a new sip to the seasonal crew, and it might just become your new favorite. With your holiday shopping list to complete, you might feel guilty about spending money on yourself, but once you find out how much Starbucks' Toasted White Chocolate Mocha costs, you'll feel just fine about opening your wallet to treat yourself.
If you're a regular at the Starbucks counter, then you're likely familiar with most of their holiday offerings — you probably even have a go-to drink as soon as the holiday season arrives. Well, get ready to add a new festive drink to your rotation, because the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha is made with espresso poured over toasted white chocolate mocha sauce, steamed milk, and finished off with whipped cream and candied cranberry sugar on top. All that deliciousness won't leave you penniless come January, either
A Tall Toasted White Chocolate Mocha will run you from $4.25 to $4.65 in most U.S. locations, according to Starbucks. If you decide to go bigger, it'll cost you a little more — but don't worry, you'll still have enough cash leftover to make sure that you get the perfect stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.
Hey, you might even be able to get all of your holiday shopping done while you're at Starbucks, enjoying their latest beverage. You can peruse the Starbucks holiday mugs, tumblers, and other wonderful gifts (available in U.S. stores beginning today, Nov. 9) while you wait in line, and your shopping list could be all checked-off before you even get that first sip of the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. That's definitely something to cheer about.
The holidays always shine bright at Starbucks, and there is no shortage of festive sips and treats to indulge in and get your merry on. In addition to the new Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Starbucks is also introducing the Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte. Sounds like the perfect pairing for an afternoon holiday bestie coffee date.
In the interest of affordable seasonal treats, Starbucks is hosting it's Give Good Share Event beginning today, Nov. 9. If you visit Starbucks stores between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. from now until Nov. 13, you can get a free holiday drink with the purchase of one holiday drink. Spending time with your closest friends and family, without dropping a big chunk of change this time of year, is not always so easy to do.
Starbucks is always coming up with new of-the-moment creations (see, Zombie Frappuccino), and you have to get them while they last. Plus, there's nothing better than getting your hands on the latest latte while also spending some quality time with your long-lost bestie. If you're like me, a sweet treat is generally the best way to round out an afternoon coffee date, and Starbucks is also here to provide delicious holiday goodies.
You can count on your classic favorites like the Cranberry Bliss Bar and the (almost) too-cute-too-eat Snowman Cookie, or you can try the brand-new Candy Cane Whoopie Pie. Hey, since you're splitting it with a pal, you can even try all three. 'Tis the season, right?
So, even though you might be doing your best to keep the pursestrings tight this holiday season, swapping out your morning latte for the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha a few times won't break the bank.
