How Much Does Glossier Solution Cost? It Will Give You Smooth Skin Without Scrubbing

Beauty geeks, get ready to nerd the F out. Your favorite millennial-friendly and very pink brand, Glossier, just dropped a new product and trust us, it could be their most life changing one yet. But how much does Glossier Solution cost? According to reviews that are already in, the skin-perfecting, acne-fighting liquid exfoliant works like magic. As someone who has struggled with acne and breakouts off and on since high school, I cannot wait to see how it will change my skin.

Solution was first teased in a post on Into The Gloss earlier this month, when gTeam editor Manouska Jeantus wrote a piece entitled, ““How To Beat Acne? Stop Hiding It,” and sung the praises of the new product after beta testing it for two weeks. “These days, I catch myself touching my face and whispering, ‘Wow, whose skin is this?’” she writes. “The texture is smooth and the daily breakouts are minimal to none.”

Glossier reports that three out of four users in a clinical trial also experienced similar results. Manouska's post didn’t include information as to when non-Glossier insiders would get to use the product, but I speculated it wouldn’t be too long before it hit Glossier’s website. (The brand typically announces new products the same day they’re available for purchase, so making fans wait for too long would be a form of cruel and unusual punishment.) That was just about two weeks ago, and today, the product is officially available to buy. Rejoice!

Glossier

Solution, which Glossier calls a “skin perfector,” will do a number of things for your skin. In the process of chemically exfoliating (more on that in a minute), it will also clear acne, minimize pores, and even tone and texture. So basically, it will give you the glowy skin that dermal dreams are made of.

This is thanks to three acid actives that are found within Solution. According to Glossier, their “chemist and development team worked for 15 months to create something potent enough for maximum efficacy but gentle enough for everyday use.” So far, every single one of the brand’s products have been spot on (I use their makeup and skincare products religiously), so I have no doubts this one will be any different.

Before we get into which acid actives solution contains, I’ll give you a briefer on chemical exfoliants. Unlike their harsher cousins called physical exfoliants, which rely on coarse grains, bristles, or sharpened metal to slough off dead skin cells, chemical exfoliants rely on ingredients (typically active acids) that will aid in encouraging cell turnover. The latter method is not only gentler on your skin, but more effective; you know that dewy glow you’ve been chasing all your life? This will help you see the light.

Solution’s formula contains a 10% blend of three ective acids: AHA (glycolic and lactic acid), BHA (salicylic acid), and PHA (gluconolactone). AHAs break the water bonds attaching dead skin cells to healthy skin, helping to exfoliate and made fine lines and surface imperfections less visible. BHAs clear impurities and sebum out of follicles, and go deepest into pores, meaning it’s their job to unclog the most serious breakouts. PHAs, on the other hand, are composed of larger molecules, and help to moisturize and condition skin. On top of all of this, Glossier also added pure aloe, glycerin, and niacinamide (a vitamin known to reduce the appearance of blemishes) to the mix, which will help make Solution as soothing as possible.

Glossier

Considering the brand’s motto is “Skin first, makeup second,” I have no doubt the very reasonably-priced Glossier Solution Liquid Exfoliant ($24; glossier.com) will work wonders.