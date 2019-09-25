Fun fact: The size of the diamond on your engagement ring doesn't determine the value of your relationship. Your ring doesn't even need a diamond. Everyone's taste, preference, and — most importantly — budget is different, and the ring that your partner presents to you (or that you present to your partner) says nothing about your level of commitment. But real talk: How much do engagement rings cost on average? Though the value of a diamond depends on the four Cs (color, clarity, cut, and carat), the cost of the ring depends on a number of factors and, as a result, can vary dramatically.

I had the good fortune of inheriting my own ring from my husband's grandmother, who handed it down to him. Of course, not everyone is lucky enough to have a gorgeous diamond heirloom fall into their lap. Because asking my friends how much their sparklers cost feels as taboo as inquiring about their sex lives, I turned to the good people of Reddit and a Reddit Personal Finance thread to fill me in on the average cost of an engagement ring. I have a feeling you'll be as surprised by the variety of responses as I was.

$12,000 Shutterstock $12,000 or so. My friend’s wife designed it. A bit on the pricey side but she loves it, so that’s good enough for me. — DerekWheelsWheeler

$9,000 $9k paid [in] cash at a boutique jeweler referred by a friend. Salary ~$90k. Went in expecting to pay well over $10k, [and] designed a ring with [my] fiancée that incorporated some small diamonds passed down from her grandmother. Very happy with the overall experience. Ring was appraised privately at $15k, [and] probably would cost way more at a mall. I feel like I got a great deal even though my logical mind thinks it's absurd to pay so much for a shiny rock. She loves it more than her girlfriends' $20-30k rings so I'm happy!! — sweet_potato_dave

$8,000 $8,000. I regret it. She wishes I didn't spend that much. We were pretty young (24 and 22). Other side is we ended up doing very well financially over last 8 years so [the cost] kinda is a moot issue that has had no negative effect on our financial lives. — SwarezSauga

$6,500 Spent $6,500. It was 2007, I was 26 [and] making probably $45k. We'd already been together 11 years at that point so I was confident it wasn't going to waste. I certainly never had regrets over the purchase. She loves it, still gets compliments. Obviously I could have spent less and I'm sure she'd have been just as happy but it's all good. — 2017pd

$3,500 When we started talking about rings and such, I made it clear that I didn't want him spending massive amounts. $5,000 was the absolute limit I gave, but would prefer less. We were each making ~$100k/year at the time, engaged in 2015. $3,500 on my engagement ring, $1,200 on his ring. Absolutely worth it! Both our rings are very unique (blue diamonds), have a lot of sentiment attached to them due to how we found them, and we both absolutely adore them. Zero regrets. — shar_blue

$3,500 $3,500. Was making over 90k at the time, 2012. Perfect amount to spend. Very nice ring, she loves it, no need to spend more. I was carrying a mortgage on my own then... so I didn't have a ton of spare money. I went in every 2 weeks at payday and put down money on that ring. On a side note, having been through my wedding and helping a number of other people, I feel like there is this pressure to one-up everyone else. Did you get the biggest ring? Best venue? Best invitations? Best photographer? Best caterer? Best honeymoon? etc. Nothing can be just normal/average anymore. Well, eff it, don't get sucked into that. Plan for what you and your significant other can afford and would enjoy. If you can only afford a $1,000 ring, then do it. But don't go and buy a $10k ring if you can't afford it to try and be something you're not. Some of the best weddings I've been to have also been the cheapest. — hinault81

$3,500 I spent $3,500, while making about $90k (we got engaged earlier this year). Absolutely worth it. She would have been happy with a plastic ring if that was what I decided to get her. I looked at a ton of rings, but when I saw the one I bought I immediately knew it was perfect. I didn't tell anyone what I was planning to do, so I am actually pretty proud of the selection I made. — rilex0

$2,500 Shutterstock We got engaged in Sept 2017. I was making about $65K/year at that time. I spent about $2,500 all in on the ring, we had discussed it before and she didn't want me spending more than $2,000 but I knew she would love the slightly more expensive ring. Worth it? Yes. She loves it. I showed her the other ring I was considering (under $2k) and she's glad I got the one I got. — PrettyFly_BrownGuy

$1,500 I think my husband spent about $1,500 when we were 22 or so and didn't make a lot of money. Honestly, I rarely wear it except on special occasions. Occasionally I covet the shiny rocks other women wear, but not often. — Fool-me-thrice

$1,200 We just got married. We budgeted up to $10k on an engagement ring (we make about $200k between the two of us). Ended up going the non-diamond route — got a beautiful moissanite and custom setting for about $1,200. No regrets whatsoever. — royalcorg16

$1,100 I purchased my diamond for about $700 and the setting for about $300, so all in somewhere a little north of $1,100 once I had the diamond placed. I got a good deal so I feel it was worth it [and] was making about $47k a year at the time so I wasn't too hard up. Even now though if I was to do it again I probably would have gone a cheaper gem or even cubic zirconia — the fact that it's a real diamond never comes up or really matters to anyone. — BlueShiftNova

$900 900 bucks. I was making $865 a week. Pretty good for my first big kid job out of college. I didn’t know anything about jewelry... and still don’t. Somehow managed to pick one out that she really loved. It is a gold ring with 2 flowers made of rubies and sapphires and each with a diamond in the middle. Also with emerald leaves. She loves it. Engaged 2-ish years ago. And married for almost 1 now. Totally worth it. Best wife ever. Would marry again. — StanTurpentine

$800 We bought a used ring [and] changed the stone. I think it was $800 all in. We both agreed that spending thousands on a ring made no sense for us at that point in time. We did agree that if we changed our minds we could get nicer bands as a 10-year wedding anniversary when we would have more cash. 4 years into the marriage, my wife barely gets wears her rings because of work and I am more than happy with my $200 ring from Costco. — yesmaybepossibly

$800 When my fiancé and I were dating, I read an article about partners deciding together to get engaged, picking out a ring, and splitting the cost. I told him how much I liked the idea and a year or so later we did it. At the time, I made ~$35k and he made ~$50k. My ring was $800 and it's a beautiful moissanite that everyone (but the jewelry store guy) thinks is a huge diamond [my fiancé] exchanged for a kidney. No regrets over here. — se3223

$10 $10 We were young, broke, and sentimental. It was a little handmade silver ring from someone in her hometown. She ended up losing it at a funeral years later and was still devastated about it. We’re not broke anymore, but equally sentimental. I still wear my $7 joke wedding band that was a 'temporary replacement' for the one I lost swimming the year after we got married. The price doesn’t matter, it’s what it represents. If the price does matter, as in 'spend more please,' it may be a conversation that should be had about priorities and why you want to spend the rest of your lives together. — TylerInHiFi