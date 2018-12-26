There's a new drink from Starbucks in town, but not for long. The Black and White Mocha is one of three libations from Starbucks' Black and White Collection. The drinks usually are released right after Christmas and hang around until the New Year. If you plan on trying the drink, you may be wondering, "How much caffeine is in Starbucks' Black and White Mocha?" As a fellow coffee drinker who cares about the caffeine content, I'm here to tell you that the Black and White Mocha will wake you up on your sleepiest mornings.

I visit Starbucks on a fairly regular basis (sorry to my bank account), which means I'm always up for trying new drinks. While the Black and White Mocha isn't new, it's not something I get to drink very often given its very limited window of availability. (The collection returned on Wednesday, Dec. 26 for a limited time, while supplies last.) So, it's time for me to revisit the delicious-sounding drink. Before I head to Starbucks, I always check out the amount of caffeine in each drink. This time is no different. A quick peek at the Black and White Mocha's nutritional facts on the Starbucks website tells me the following about the caffeine content for the respective sizes:

Tall — 80 milligrams of caffeine

Grande — 165 milligrams of caffeine

Venti — 165 milligrams of caffeine

Starbucks is quick to point out on the company's website that these are all rough estimations. While it's not an exact science, it's close enough for you (and me) to figure out just how much caffeine is packed into each drink. For comparison's sake, a basic Grande Pike Place Roast has about 310 milligrams of caffeine.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 400 milligrams of caffeine per day is deemed safe for healthy adults. I honestly feel like some days I need more than 400 milligrams of caffeine to make it through, but it's all relative. So, basically, you could have two Black and White Mocha's from Starbucks and stay within the daily recommended caffeine intake.

If 165 milligrams of caffeine is not enough for you, there is a way to get around it. You can add a shot of Starbucks' Signature Espresso to any drink you order. Each shot of espresso contains 75 milligrams of caffeine. This is one of my go-to Starbucks drink hacks. I typically order a quad espresso and a cup of iced water. If I'm not, then I'm usually asking the barista to add an extra shot or two of espresso to my grande Peppermint Mocha or whichever drink I'm ordering. I have a sweet tooth, but, TBH, I'm not a huge fan of super sweet drinks. That's why I like to add in a couple extra shots of espresso. Aside from the caffeine boost, the espresso helps cut the sweetness of the beverage for me.

The Black and White Collection is pitted around New Year's festivities. Each drink is made with a blend of dark and white chocolate mocha syrups and topped with whipped cream and a stripe of chocolate "sequins," according to Starbucks. I have a hard enough time staying up late at night. Hopefully, you won't find me with my eyes shut at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31. I think the Black and White Mocha will be just the thing I need to perk me up and keep me going well into 2019.