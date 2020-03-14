Dunkin' recently launched new Matcha Lattes, but the coffee chain has been serving regular green tea for a while. If you're looking for a non-coffee caffeine option to get you going in the morning, you might be wondering: How much caffeine is in Dunkin's Green Tea? The amount is significantly less than a cup of joe, but you can still expect a good burst of energy.

For reference, a small-sized hot coffee at Dunkin' packs about 150 milligrams of caffeine into one drink. In comparison, you can expect about half of that same boost with a standard green tea from the Boston-based chain. A small cup of hot green tea has around 70 mg of caffeine while you can expect an iced version to have about 68 mg.

If you're looking for another green tea-based beverage that packs a similar punch in the energy department while getting you out of your coffee rut, I'd check out the company's new lineup of Matcha Lattes, which they rolled out back in late February. The new beverages, which come hot, iced, or frozen depending on your preference, contain an average of 70 milligrams of caffeine in a medium-sized drink.

As a refresher, each one of these lattes are made with a green tea leaf-based matcha powder originally from the Nishio region of Japan, which is then mixed with the sipper's choice of milk to make a latte with a "fresh, vibrant green tea flavor balanced with subtle sweetness."

With so many tasty green tea-based sips to choose from, you'll want to make sure that your next Dunkin' run is a leprechaun-approved one by picking up a shamrock-hued treat to go along with your beverage. For a limited time, DD is serving up a Lucky Shamrock Donut at participating locations nationwide in addition to an Irish Creme Coffee if you do happen to get some cravings for something a little stronger in the caffeine department.

Pairing any of your green tea or matcha sips with the Lucky Shamrock Donut, which is made up of yeast batter layered with festive green icing and an array of St. Patty's Day sprinkles shaped like little shamrocks, is sure to make your next DD visit an extra lucky one leading up to March 17.