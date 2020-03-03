If you’re worried about your Easter best not being up to par, stress no more. Crocs collaborated with Peeps for the cutest spring shoes, and they’ll steal the Easter brunch show. Sold in three colors with 3-D Peeps Jibbitz, these shoes will make you the star of springtime. The collection is available as of March 3 at Crocs retailers and on Crocs.com.

For all your sugary needs, the special-edition Peeps x Crocs shoes are all in the Classic Clog style, which is known for its comfort and do-it-all quality. Each clog is textured to look just as sugar-coated as your favorite Peeps marshmallow candies. They are available in a range of men’s and women’s sizes in electric pink, lemon, and electric blue for $50. Each pair includes three matching (non-edible) 3-D Peeps chick Jibbitz to decorate your shoes. They even have additional 2-D Peeps chicks and bunnies (retailing for $4) if you need to bling out your Crocs even more.

Crocs loves an unusual collab. For New York Fashion Week 2020, the brand debuted a KFC x Crocs clog that featured fried chicken-scented fried chicken Jibbitz in the classic clog style and a platform style. They have also previously partnered with Post Malone, PizzaSlime, and Balenciaga, to name a few. However, this is Peeps’ first collab with a fashion brand. If Crocs’ previous limited-edition collabs are anything to go by, these clogs are likely to sell out fast.

Courtesy of Peeps

Starting with a close-up of one of the pink Peeps, Crocs has been teasing this drop since Feb. 26 on its Instagram. With captions like, “Here’s your second taste. What do you think?” the brand has kept fans on their toes. Two days later, Crocs finally released photos of the Jibbitz before revealing the entire collection on Feb. 27. Like all previous Croc collabs, this reveal was met with a certain amount of derision. As one fan commented, “I hate them. But I’m buying them.” Whether you hate them or not, check out the new Peeps x Crocs collection below.