Omarosa Manigault Newman has dominated headlines over the past few days for several recordings she released from her time in the White House. There was the tape of Lara Trump allegedly offering the former aide a campaign job, the recording that allegedly shows Trump staffers discussing the possibility of the president using the N-word on tape, which Trump has denied, and *counts on fingers* so many more. So how many tapes does Omarosa Manigault have in total? The reported number is stunning.

According to The New York Times, Manigault may have as many as 200 recordings of President Donald Trump and the people closest to him. Translation? This drama might take awhile before it blows over. Elite Daily reached out to a representative of Manigault for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Manigault has been rolling out the alleged tapes one-by-one in promotion of her new tell-all book, Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House, which was released on Aug. 14. The latest tape stirring up controversy was released on Aug. 16, and appears to show Lara Trump, an advisor for Trump's campaign, offering Manigault $15,000 to work with the 2020 Trump re-election campaign. Manigault claims the recording took place in December 2017, around the same time the she was fired from the administration.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

In the tape, Trump appeared to talk about Manigault's future salary after leaving the White House, and said that the $15,000 income would come from "small donors" to the campaign. She allegedly said:

And that all the money that we raise and that pays salaries is directly from donors, small-dollar donors for the most part. So, I know you, you were making 179 at the White House. And I think we can work something out where we keep you right along those lines. Specifically, let me see, I haven't even added up the numbers. But we were talking about, like, 15K a month. Let me see what that adds up to. Times 12. Yeah.

Manigault maintains that the offer was meant to silence her. However, Lara Trump said in a statement to Elite Daily that she and the Trump family "wanted her on [their] team because [they] cared so much about her personally," and that the offer had been made before they understood the circumstances behind Manigault's departure from the White House. The statement said in part,

Another one of Omarosa’s ‘bombshell’ tapes is a fraud. The discussions about a position with the campaign took place in numerous phone calls over the course of several weeks.

Even so, that didn't stop some Twitter users from sharing their thoughts online.

Before that, Manigault stirred drama with claims that she had a tape of Trump using the N-word during the filming of his old reality show The Apprentice. The president has denied her accusations, saying the word has never been in his vocabulary. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment, but did not hear back. But Manigault has insisted that he did say it, telling Meet The Press on Aug. 12:

I have heard for two years that it existed. And once I heard it for myself, it was confirmed what I feared the most, that Donald Trump is a con and has been masquerading as someone who is actually open to engaging with diverse communities. But when he talks that way, the way he did on this tape, it confirmed that he is truly a racist.

Clearly, the matter is only growing increasingly heated by the day, so let's just buckle up folks. It's gonna be a long ride.