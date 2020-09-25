Netflix's latest movie Enola Holmes has fans everywhere stepping into detective mode alongside the title character. The movie tells the story of Sherlock Holmes' little sister, who starts solving her own mysteries when her mother Eudoria goes missing. Now, the main mystery fans want to solve is if and when they'll be getting more Enola Holmes movies. Since the movie is based on a popular book series, fans know there's plenty more story where this first one came from. So, how many books are in the Enola Holmes series? Fans can read a lot more about Enola's adventures while they wait for word on a film sequel.

Warning: Spoilers for Enola Holmes follow. Enola Holmes is based on The Case of the Missing Marquess, which is the first book in Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries series. The series, which was published from 2006 to 2010 and includes six books: The Case of the Missing Marquess, The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets, The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan, The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline, and The Case of the Gypsy Goodbye.

The movie closely follows the plot of the first book, in which Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), the younger sibling of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), embarks on a search for her missing mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter). Along the way, Enola becomes entangled in the mystery of a missing royal and helps save the day. But, by the end of this first installment, Eudoria is still missing, so the rest of the books (and possibly the next movies) leave room for Enola to find her.

In a recent interview with Variety, Brown hinted at the possibility of additional Enola Holmes movies that could draw from the remaining five books in the series. "Let’s see how people respond to the first one," Brown said. "Let’s see if they fall in love with Enola as much as I have fallen in love, but there’s definitely much more of a story to be told."

There are few differences between the Enola of the movies and the one from the books. In the movies, Enola shows off much more of her combat skills than she does in the books. It makes sense, since any movie is made a lot more interesting with a few more fight scenes. Also, in the movie, Cavill's Sherlock is much warmer to his little sister than he is in the book series. That works out because it means viewers get so see more of Cavill, and hopefully they'll get to see even more of him (and the entire cast) in more Enola Holmes movies.

Enola Holmes is streaming on Netflix now.