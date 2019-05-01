If you're a Starbucks stan, you're probably still basking in the glow of the April 30 reveal that the S'mores Frappuccino is headed back to your local Sbux, in addition to the return of Starbucks' Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino and, my personal favorite, the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino. There's nothing quite the mouthwatering combination of chocolate cookies, mocha, and coffee, IMHO, and you might be wondering: How long will Starbucks' Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino be available? The good news is that this summer favorite is outlasting patio season, and my tastebuds are already rejoicing.

On April 30, the coffee giant signaled the official start of patio season with the return of three Frappuccinos that have a serious cult following, according to press materials. As much as I love the S’mores Frappuccino, which the company brought back nationwide and to Canadian storefronts on Tuesday, there's always a little part of me that doesn't want to get too hooked on limited-edition sips and bites. As much as I'm here for imbibing to my heart's desire during the summer months, I'm also bracing myself for the inevitable withdrawals when fall comes around. Plus, there's always the possibility that Starbucks won't bring back a beloved flavor the following year and your summer will be completely ruined.

Luckily, you don't have to worry about that with the Starbucks' Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, which is my personal guilty pleasure out of the three returning beverages that Starbucks unveiled on Tuesday. The hype is real around the previously limited-time beverage, and it's easy to see why.

The creation starts with a base of a whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumble, i.e., the stuff that dreams are made of. A blend of smooth mocha sauce and Frappuccino chips, as well as creamy coffee, milk, and ice are then layered on top, giving each sip a touch of coffee and chocolate cookie crumble, according to press materials. The icing on the cake is the finishing touch of whipped cream and cookie crumbles that crown the confection. It's pretty much the most beautiful thing I've ever seen, and IMHO, it's heaven in a cup.

So, naturally, I was extremely stoked when I learned that Starbucks is bringing the Frappuccino blended beverage back for the summer of 2019 and that I'd never have to say goodbye to it again. That's right: Starbucks' Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino is now officially a permanent part of Starbucks' drink menu, so welcome to the club, boo.

Courtesy of Starbucks

In addition to the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, the chain's Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino will also be sticking around for the long run. It's pretty much the ultimate treat for caramel lovers. Per press materials, here's what you can expect with each tasty sip:

Buttery dark caramel sauce is blended with coffee, milk and ice, and layered on top of whipped cream and dark caramel sauce, then topped with another layer of dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and crunchy caramel sugar topping.

So, while the S'mores Frappuccino will be gone when the seasons turn (per a press release, it will be available for a limited time "while supplies last"), you can head into fall and winter knowing that you can treat your tastebuds to the flavors of Starbucks' Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino anytime you want. What a time to be alive.