While I'm more than happy to guzzle iced coffee year-round, there's no denying that summer is the perfect time for a chilled Starbucks drink. And the Seattle-based chain just added a brand new flavor to its lineup of Cloud Macchiatos, called the Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato, which is guaranteed to keep you cool on even the hottest summer days. So, if you haven't already tried it out for yourself, you might be wondering, "How long will Starbucks' Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato be available?" You'll be happy to know it's sticking around.

A few months back, in March 2019, you most likely tasted one (or both) of Starbucks' Cloud Foam drinks. They combine a smooth base of cold milk foam, one or more espresso shots, sweet caramel drizzle, and either caramel or cinnamon flavoring. Regardless of which flavor you chose, though, both options are tasty treats. But the latest innovation in Starbucks' Cloud lineup, the Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato, is totally revolutionizing Starbucks' selection of "Cloud" sips. I — for one — am psyched to try it.

According to the brand, Starbucks' Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato features decadent layers of whipped cloud cold foam with is blended with notes of Toffee Nut Syrup, espresso shots, and — last but not least — caramel crosshatch and mocha drizzle. It sounds like a dream come true, and as you can see, it's picture perfect.

Courtesy Of Starbucks

The best part, however, is the fact that the new drink is here to stay. That's right — Starbucks' Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato is a permanent menu item, according to a Starbucks representative. So if you weren't able to snag one for yourself when they came out earlier this month, you have (basically) a lifetime to try it.

If you're not in the mood for something iced, you can even order them hot, according to the brand, allowing you to toss them back year-round (unless — of course — you prefer iced drinks in the winter like I do!). Either way, you have two highly sippable options at your finger tips.

On top of that, the chain also introduced new Iced Tea Lemonades. So, that's a pretty big game-changer. The three new Teavana Iced Tea Lemonades have super fruity flavors to keep you totally refreshed all season long. You can choose from the Peach Green Tea Lemonade, which is made with a combo of "peach-flavored fruit juice blend and lemonade;" the Guava White Tea Lemonade, which comes with guava-flavored fruit juice; or the Blueberry Black Tea Lemonade, which serves up berrylicious flavor thanks to a "blueberry-flavored fruit juice blend."

According to Starbucks, you can also customize the drinks by holding the lemonade or mixing your own fruit juice blend with your favorite tea. Really, the options are endless.

OK, back to the sip at hand: the Cocoa Cloud Macchiato. Since it is most likely about to become your new go-to, I can only imagine how thrilled you are that they're officially a permanent menu item. Whether you order the iced or hot option is entirely up to you. All I know is that it's seriously about to hit the spot.