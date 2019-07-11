In order to live life to the fullest, everyone should step out of their comfort zone from time to time... and it seems as though Burger King has absolutely no problem doing so. The international fast food joint praised for its flame-grilled burgers (and most importantly, the Whopper), recently began serving $1 Crispy Tacos. Whether you order them as a side dish, as a snack, or as your main dish, there's no denying that they're seriously game-changing. So, in case you're wondering, "How long will Burger King's $1 tacos be available?" Take note — these unique creations won't be around forever.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, July 9, Burger King did something it's never done before: The Florida-based fast food chain began selling its own original Crispy Tacos. By the looks of these babies, they could almost give Taco Bell's signature Crunchy Taco a run for its money. According to the press release, BK's new Crispy Taco is one-of-a-kind, featuring a crunchy, crispy tortilla shell. It's filled to the brim with boldly seasoned beef, shredded cheddar cheese, and fresh lettuce, and it's all topped off with succulent taco sauce. Oh, and did I mention it's a dollar? Taco 'bout a bargain.

Anyway, you should probably know that these glorious creations are not being introduced as permanent menu items, for the time being. According to the press release, Burger King's Crispy Tacos are limited-time items. The end date was not specified, however, that means you should definitely get 'em while they're hot... for all we know, you only have a few taco Tuesdays (or Wednesdays, Thursdays, or Fridays) to give 'em a shot, and missing out would give you a really bad taco FOMO.

In the press release, Chris Finazzo, Burger King's North American President, expressed pure excitement surrounding the release of the Crispy Taco. He said the chain saw major success when they tested tacos on menus in West Coast markets, and the brand is looking forward to offer it in more markets across the country.

According to the press release, Finazzo said:

We’ve seen success with tacos in our West Coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this West Coast crowd-pleaser nationwide. The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot.

Burger King has seriously stepped up its menu in the last couple of months. Three months ago on April 1, for example, the chain introduced none other than the Impossible Whopper. It happens to be Burger King's very first meatless menu item, and when it was introduced, several diehard BK (and meat fans) were having trouble telling the difference between the Impossible Whopper and the original. So, it's safe to say it's been popular.

If you haven't already tried Burger King's brand new Crispy Taco, definitely go out and get it while you can. Like I said, there is no specific end date as of right now, but I definitely recommend seize-oning the moment and make a BK run as soon as you can. It'd be quite a shame to miss out on this.