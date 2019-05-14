When it comes to plant-based fast food, Burger King is leading the way. Recently, the hamburger chain introduced a meatless Whopper in St. Louis, Missouri and after a successful run in the Midwestern city, BK is taking the Whopper to other cities. Burger King's Impossible Whopper sandwich is available in these new locations, so get ready for the tastiest meatless bite.

According to the Burger King website, the whopper patty itself contains "soy protein, potato protein, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and heme," and, most notably of all, no meat. The rest of the burger is made with all the Whopper staples: freshly sliced tomatoes, onions, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, and pickles. The Impossible patty is flame-grilled and added to the sandwich and everything is stuffed between a toasted sesame seed bun. Burger King first rolled out its Impossible Whopper on April 1 to test the new creation in around 60 Burger King restaurants in the St. Louis, Missouri area, and after a successful run the restaurant has now introduced three new locations where guests will get to try meat-free treat: Miami, Florida; Columbus, Georgia; and Montgomery, Alabama. Beginning May 14, Burger King guests at select restaurants in these Southern cities can try the Impossible Whopper from their local menus.

To celebrate the roll out of the Impossible Whopper, Burger King is going on tour. The fast food restaurant will bring the Whopper tour bus to all the new locations with the Impossible Whopper and offer games, music, and free swag. The tour kicks off in Miami, Florida and runs from from May 16-18. After Miami, the Whopper tour bus will head to Columbus, Georgia from May 20-21, before it makes its way to Montgomery, Alabama on May 22.

Courtesy of Burger King

Though Burger King seems to be at the helm of the plant-based food movement within the fast food industry (it's had a vegetarian burger option in menus since 2002), other restaurants are catching on, too. For example, Del Taco recently introduced the Beyond Taco and Beyond Avocado Taco, two plant-based, meat-free food options made with Beyond Meat. The tacos include ingredients like yellow peas, coconut oil, ancho chili, onion, garlic, lime juice, oregano, and cumin, in addition to the meatless protein and taco shell. In fact, according to the restaurant's website, Del Taco fans can modify anything on the menu to include the Beyond Meat instead of regular meat. The Beyond Taco and Beyond Avocado Taco hit all Del Taco locations nationwide on April 15.

Taco Bell also introduced an entire meatless menu as part of its 2019 commitments which included being "even easier and better for vegetarians and flexitarians." The menu will rollout throughout the year and is slated to contain tacos, tostadas, burritos, and crunchwraps. Fast food restaurants like White Castle, Shake Shack, and Chipotle also all have easy, filling non-meat options.

Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, meatless Monday follower, or simply an adventurous eater, Burger King's Impossible Whopper will certainly be worth trying out if you live in or near a location that serves it. If you don't, don't worry: The burger is slated to be available nationwide by the end of 2019.