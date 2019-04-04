After almost seven years of living a completely meat-free lifestyle, it's hard not to get excited when one of my old favorite fast food chains releases a new vegetarian option. And in case you haven't heard the big news, Burger King recently unleashed a veggie version of its ultra popular burger from the BK test kitchen, which they're calling the Impossible Whopper. So, if you are absolutely dying to try one like I am, here's where to get Burger King's Impossible Whopper. IDK about you, but I am ridiculously pumped.

As of April 1, select Burger King restaurants in the United States started testing the Impossible Whopper. If you haven't already heard about the famous Impossible burger, it's a meat-free burger patty that actually tastes like meat. And BK's version, called the Impossible Whopper, is flame-grilled (just like their meat burgers are!) according to a press release, and prepared quite similarly to the classic sandwich. It's topped with fresh slices of tomato, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, juicy pickles, and sliced onions. All of that is sandwiched between two toasted sesame seed buns. Even if I weren't veg, I truly believe my mouth would still be watering right now.

While all of this is fine and dandy, though, there is a downside to this glorious creation.

It pains me to be the bearer of bad news, but alas, it's my duty to keep each and every one of you as informed as possible. Sadly, the Impossible Whopper isn't available at all Burger King locations yet. In fact, according to the press release, it's only available at 59 restaurant locations in and around the St. Louis area. So if you're kicking it in the major city in the Midwest right now, I would definitely go for it. If you're stuck on the East Coast like I am, however, you'll just have to admire the meatless experience from afar. Hopefully they'll come eastward soon, but that probably depends on how popular they prove to be.

The fast food joint debuted the Impossible Whopper in the most hilarious way possible in honor of April Fools' Day, by creating a viral video called Burger King's "Impossible Taste Test." It shows testimonies from a number of loyal BK fans. One customer claimed he eats two Whoppers per week, while others professed their undying love for beef. But in the video, they're given Impossible Whoppers, thinking they're eating a beef Whopper. But based on their responses, they couldn't tell the difference. They unknowingly ate the plant-based burger, and when they found out it wasn't beef, they were absolutely flabbergasted. Check out the video, below — it definitely doesn't disappoint.

BURGER KING on YouTube

So there you have it. Even if you aren't vegetarian, it seems like the Impossible Whopper is pretty darn good, and tastes just like the original beefy sandwich. Sadly this glorious creation isn't offered everywhere, but I have high hopes that it will eventually become more widely available. If this ever ends up making its way to New York City, I could actually see myself becoming a Burger King regular. Midwestern readers, the fate of the Impossible Whopper is in your hands.