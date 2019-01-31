Football is cool and all, but for a lot of pop culture fans, the Super Bowl actually is not about the sport at all. Aside from the big game, the broadcast event also serves as the launchpad for the buzziest commercials of each year as well as one of the biggest live concert events of each year. Super Bowl halftime shows go down in history as some of the most remembered performances ever, and this year will be no different. Get the scoop on all things halftime show below — including how long is the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show and what surprises might be planned.

Of course, the most important information about the halftime show is the performers. Maroon 5 is the headlining act for the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, and Travis Scott and Big Boi are also confirmed to perform. Big Boi is a native of Savannah, Georgia, nearby Atlanta where Super Bowl LIII is being held.

Nothing has been officially announced in terms of how long the halftime show will be, but it is safe to presume it will last about 13 minutes. Every Super Bowl halftime show of the past decade has hovered around 13 minutes, and there is no indication that Maroon 5's performance will be any different.

In terms of surprises, the halftime show is pretty contentious this year after a number of famous singers reportedly turned it down in protest of the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick, so it is unlikely that any big surprise performer may take the stage. But there is one potential surprise that is all but confirmed — fans can expect a performance of the SpongeBob SquarePants song "Sweet Victory" to be part of the halftime show, in honor of the cartoon's recently deceased creator Stephen Hillenburg.

Before Maroon 5 was confirmed as the headliner at the beginning of 2019, reports claimed that both Pink and Rihanna had turned down offers to perform at the halftime show in order to show support for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was allegedly blacklisted by the NFL after he began kneeling during the national anthem to peacefully protest police brutality.

Jay Z reportedly turned down an offer to perform as well, and Cardi B also turned down the performance after fans speculated she may appear to perform her verse in her hit Maroon 5 collaboration "Girls Like You."

Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi all received backlash for agreeing to perform at the Super Bowl from Colin Kaepernick's supporters. In response, Travis Scott asked the NFL to match his $500,000 donation to the social justice foundation Dream Corps, and Maroon 5 made a similar donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

The last big question about the Super Bowl LIII halftime show is what the setlist will be. Maroon 5 boasts 17 years worth of chat-topping pop-rock hits, from early singles like "This Love" and "She Will Be Loved" to their more recent radio smashes like "What Lovers Do" and "Sugar," so viewers can expect a whole musical journey from them. Travis Scott has not been around as long, but you can be sure that he will perform his 2018 chart-topper "Sicko Mode" for sure.

Super Bowl LIII will air Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS.