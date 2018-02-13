If coffee is your one and only true love, then you need to act fast. Starbucks released a steamy treat for Valentine's Day, and caffeine fiends with a sweet tooth have been obsessed with it. The new drink, formally called the Cherry Mocha, was released by Starbucks on Feb. 7 in honor of the approaching romantic holiday. If you haven't already given it a try, I'd highly suggest doing so. However, in order to experience the taste, you have to know how long Starbucks' Cherry Mocha is available. If I'm being completely honest, you don't have a lot of time left to give it a sip.

That's right: Starbucks' Cherry Mocha is only available until Feb. 14. It was just in stores for one week and will be discontinued from Starbucks after Valentine's Day. This is a total bummer — especially if you haven't gotten a chance to give it a try yet. I know, I know... the thought of stopping by Starbucks during the week sounds easy, but sometimes, life gets in the way, and you aren't able to take your coffee break when you need it. If you're a busy bee who wasn't able to stop at Starbucks for the Cherry Mocha since it was released, now's your chance.

Go get it, tiger.

Starbucks

You can either try one for dessert, or wake up on Valentine's Day and treat yourself to a sweet latte. In fact, I can't really think of a better way to kick off the Hallmark holiday than with a Cherry Mocha. Regardless of when your schedule allows you to stop by the 'Bucks, just make sure you do it before V-Day is over. I'm telling you: You won't regret it. This drink is tasty.

If you're wondering what the Cherry Mocha tastes like, just listen to the name. It's totally reminiscent of a chocolate-covered cherries (shocker, I know). The candy-inspired latte gets its taste from Starbucks' sweet mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup. To make it, baristas first pour hot espresso over mocha sauce and cherry syrup. Then, they add steamed milk, and top it off with some whipped cream. The festive Starbucks treat even comes with special Valentine's Day sprinkles, which are fittingly pink and red. I didn't think falling in love with a drink was possible, but the Cherry Mocha might be proving me wrong. I know for a fact I'll be starting my V-Day with a venti.

Again, I repeat: The Cherry Mocha is only available until Valentine's Day, so try it as soon as possible. Set an alarm. Schedule an event on your calendar. Have your mom call to remind you about it. Whatever it takes, just buy one before it's too late. The clock is ticking.

While you're at Starbucks trying the Cherry Mocha, give the other Valentine's Day treats a taste. Along with the new drink, Starbucks released adorable baked goods that'll make dessert so much more romantic. Confetti hearts cake pops are now in stores, and they're freaking delicious. (I may or may not have devoured one earlier today.) Cake pops are made of chocolate cake that's coated with milk chocolate and heart candy sprinkles. Heart sugar cookies are also now in Starbucks stores, and they're topped with white or pink chocolate coating and colorful sprinkles. Either treat would be the perfect addition to your Cherry Mocha order.

I'll tell you one more time: If you haven't tried the Cherry Mocha yet, go to Starbucks right now. It's only available until Feb. 14.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.