Even if you haven't ventured out on a quest, you've probably heard about Randonautica, the latest craze on TikTok that's got people posting videos of their mysterious adventures. The app has inspired people across the globe to go on solo explorations as they continue practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since the game takes you to different IRL locations, you're probably wondering how long a Randonautica quest is. Here's what you need to know before you embark on your journey.

If you haven't downloaded the app yet, Randonautica is available for both iOS and Android users. The app encourages users to get out and explore their local areas by giving them a randomized set of coordinates to track down, but with a random location, it's hard to know just how long a quest will take. Even though the app gives you the ability to control how far away from your home coordinates you want to venture, you

There is no set time for each quest. According to a Randonautica representative, "Every trip is totally unique." So the time it'll take for each adventure is different for every trip. It'll depend on the radius of the geolocation you select, as well as other factors such as whether or not you choose to venture on foot, what the terrain is like, and how well you follow your directions. For example, a trip might only entail walking a few blocks for a total round-trip time of 15 minutes, but if you set your radius further out or opt to go on a journey by car, it could take 45 minutes to 1 hour. So to control the time it takes you on your quest, you can change the radius settings on the app accordingly.

On the app, you'll be able to set the distance in meters to control how far away destination is as well as select your location type.

Randonautica

All you need to do is tap on "Options/Help" at the bottom of your screen when you have the app open and have started a quest. From there, it'll tell you your current location and radius and ask if you want to "Update your settings?" Tap "Yes," and then you can choose from 1,000, 3,000, 5,000, or 10,000 meters, or you can type in a number not shown, which will still be in meters. For reference, 1 mile is about 1,609 meters.

You can change the distance to feet or miles by using Google conversions or a measurement converter app. (You can also bring up the coordinates directly to Google Map when you get them, and they'll be in whatever measurement you use on the map.) From there, you'll choose ANU, which stands for Australian National University's Quantum random number generator, or Temporal, to decide how you'd like to get your randomly generated coordinates. The app will ask you to set your "intention" for your quest, and you'll need to say out loud what you envision at your destination. The idea is that your "intention" will affect the location, but there's no guarantee of what you'll see at the end.

There are three different types of locations: an attractor, a void, and an anomaly. Once you're ready to go and choose a location, select "Start" to generate your coordinates, and then hit "Navigate" to open up the location on Google Maps. Finally, make sure to follow all the Randonautica safety rules when you head out.