The energy that surrounds certain power couples never fails to make me wonder what kind of love-locking brew they've been non-stop sipping on. It's no surprise that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been making married life look like the most epic love fest ever. But, how long have Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen been married, exactly? Well, it all started back in 2006 on a blind date, and even though they've had their ups and downs just like any other couple, this charismatic duo has proven they're in it for the long haul.

According to Good Housekeeping, Bündchen and Brady were set up by a mutual friend way back in December 2006. Bündchen later admitted in an interview with Vanity Fair that it was definitely love at first sight. "I knew right way — the first time I saw him," Bündchen told the magazine. "The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!'"

After dating for about two years, in January 2009 the model and NFL star decided to tie the knot, and needless to say, their proposal story is cute AF. Originally, a rumor was circulating around the internet that he proposed to her on a private jet filled with roses and champagne. (Literally, the nicest rumor I've ever heard). However, Bündchen later set the record straight by spilling the truth-tea toVogue. Apparently, Brady actually told an elaborate lie to get her to come home and then popped the question.

“When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story [about] how my apartment was flooding, and I ran over to fix the situation,” Bündchen told Vogue. “When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere, and then he went down on his knees to propose...'”

The pair officially tied the knot only two months after the proposal in a wedding they planned on the fly. "We planned it in like ten days, and it was perfect," Brady told GQ. "We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night. I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I'm all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there." In April of that same year, the newlyweds decided to have another, larger ceremony at one of their homes in Costa Rica.

On December 8, 2009, they welcomed their first child, Benjamin Rein Brady, and in 2012 their daughter Vivian Lake was born. I'm sure it came as a surprise to absolutely no one when Brady and Bündchen were included on Forbes' list of the most powerful couples of 2016. Although I'm sure there's no marriage without its challenges, Brady and Bündchen are a stellar example of two mega-star career baes who have kept their relationship strong while also juggling a growing family. So, major snaps to them.