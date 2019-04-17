How Long Does It Take To Plan A Wedding? A Real Wedding Planner Says It Depends

Once you and bae decide to put a ring on it, the next obstacle is going to be planning your wedding. No matter what your shared vision is for this extra special occasion, inevitably, there's probably going to be some stress and nerves involved. That said, giving yourselves enough time to get all of the details nailed down, is one of the best ways to stay on track. So, how long does it take to plan a wedding? Well, according to the founder of Jacin Fitzgerald Events Jacin Fitzgerald, deciding on the size of the event is key.

"We've planned weddings anywhere from six weeks to two or more years [ahead of time]," Fitzgerald tells Elite Daily. "It all depends on your priorities, your vision, and how much time you want to allocate to getting things checked off your list." An over-the-top and glamorous nuptial exchange will definitely need more planning time than an intimate affair. That's why figuring out what type of wedding you want can help you set aside an adequate amount of time to make it happen.

When it comes to setting a date, it's also important to be aware of specific factors that can influence the amount of time you're going to need. Setting a budget and understanding how you and your partner approach decision making are two variables that can have a huge impact on establishing appropriate deadlines. "Sometimes there are so many options it's hard to narrow down and make a decision because you feel like you might be missing out on something better," says Fitzgerald. "A shorter planning timeline helps this a bit because you have to make decisions more quickly in order to get everything done on time." However, if you know that you're not going to be satisfied until you've seen every fabric swatch and color combo possible, then having more planning time may be the least stressful option for you.

If you already know you don't want the burden of managing every detail, Fitzgerald recommends bringing in a professional. "My first inclination is to hire a professional from the get-go to help you organize your checklist and timeline for deliverables," explains Fitzgerald. For most people who don't have a background in event planning, it's easy to underestimate what it takes for everything to come together and run smoothly. Hiring someone with experience will make staying organized and on schedule much easier.

On the other hand, if a wedding planner isn't something you've budgeted for, that's OK too. "Just be patient with yourself," says Fitzgerald. "Planning a wedding is a lot of work, but if you can figure out your top priorities, whether it's entertainment, catering, photography, flowers (or all of the above), you can make sure your checklist goes hand in hand with what's most important to you." And if you still need extra help, there's nothing wrong with asking friends and family for a hand. Even though planning a wedding is far from easy, having a concrete vision and realistic timelines in place are the best ways to ensure that your expectations are met.