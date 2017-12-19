How Long Are The 2018 Golden Globe Awards? Grab Your Popcorn & Get Comfy

It's been 10 years since the Golden Globes moved from Monday to Sunday night. It sounds like a small thing, but the awards dinner, which was an also-ran to the Oscars and Emmys until that move, needed to be on the weekend night because of the sheer length, which no one can handle on a weekday school night. How long are the 2018 Golden Globe Awards? Blessedly, not actually as long as the Oscars, which famously run over almost every year, but still longer than you'd think.

Part of the Globes' allure is that it is an "awards dinner" instead of the more traditional "awards presentation" held in an auditorium style theater. This makes it more unpredictable than the Oscars, since actors, especially newer ones to the scene, may accidentally drink more than is good for them, and then suddenly find their name called and have to stumble to the stage wondering where they put that half-written acceptance speech they never thought they'd be using.

But despite the chances for someone to go radically off script, the Globes still attempts to play off their awardees as quickly as possible, and they have a "Miss Golden Globes" there to help escort the worst offenders. That means that despite themselves, the Globes stick to their allotted three-hour run time pretty well.

If one includes the red carpet show that directly precedes the event, the event technically starts at 6 p.m. ET for the E!-watching crowd. For those who don't care who the stars are wearing and just want the opening monologue and maybe to sit through a few statuettes, show time is at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. For those who wait to see who wins Best Picture and Best Director at the very end (and to see who is blindly drunk), a three-hour run time means the show usually runs until around 11 p.m. (Give or take a few minutes.)

That means the hardcore red-carpet-and-full-show watchers will be glued to their screens (and their Twitter) for a good five hours straight, if they're determined to sit through the whole thing, beginning to end.

But, while the smarter actors pace themselves with the food and drink until they're clear of the portion where they might have to go up on stage, those sitting at home should also pace themselves. If you're going to stay up all the way until the end, it might be wise to program the coffee machine for Monday morning.

So, is it really worth it to tune in for the full five hours? Considering the drama that Hollywood has faced since the beginning of October when the Harvey Weinstein scandal first emerged, it's going to be hard to look away. For instance, there's the question of just how many women will join the "sexual harassment protest" on the red carpet and wear all black looks this year.

There's also the question of how many will be willing to still consider Marchesa as their go-to designer. The line was founded by Georgina Chapman, aka Mrs. Harvey Weinstein, with his investment, and became a household name.

Then there's the question if anyone will address the inequality elephant in the room during the show itself. For instance, this year, there are no women directors nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press for a Golden Globe for Best Director, despite there being several contenders, including Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird, Patty Jenkins for Wonder Woman, and Dee Rees for Mudbound.

Will someone say something? Or will Black is the New Black be considered enough?

The 75th Golden Globe Awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.