They reportedly went through a rough patch earlier this year, but how is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship doing now? According to recent reports, Kris Jenner's youngest daughter has reportedly decided to ignore rumors that the father of her child cheated on her. "Kylie is considering the cheating rumors about Travis to be ‘white noise’ and she knows everyone is always trying to get a rise out of her and her family,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The source also added to the publication that "just like" her sister, Khloé Kardashian, Jenner is “staying focused on her career and her little one.” (For those of you who missed the memo, Kardashian just recently ended her relationship with Tristan Thompson after he reportedly cheated on her with Jenner's longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods).

Jenner may be following in her sister's footsteps with the whole focusing on work thing, but she's going in a different direction when it comes to her love life. “Her and Travis are in a great place and she has no intention of breaking things off with him,” the source added to Us Weekly of Jenner. “He’s a very proactive dad and is involved in Stormi’s life.”

If you're reading this like, "Duh, they're not breaking up, why the eff would they ever break up?" let me me give you a little refresher. In late February, rumors began swirling that Scott might have been unfaithful to Jenner. “She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like,” a source told People in March 2018, adding that, “Travis says he didn’t cheat.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Jenner and Scott for comment, and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Even Scott's rep came out to confirm that Scott is, in fact, denying any cheating allegations. “Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true," the musician’s rep said in a statement in March. "He did not cheat." The rep also denied claims made by TMZ that Scott canceled his Buffalo concert in order to mend his relationship with Jenner. “He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather," the rep insisted.

Whether or not Scott actually did cheat, TMZ reports that the alleged quarrel about his inappropriate messages with women on Instagram was reportedly the reason why Scott temporarily deactivated his own Instagram account.

Just this past weekend, the couple was spotted in Indio, California for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 13. Us Weekly reports that the pair were looking just as in love as ever. Jenner even posted a picture of them smooching as they got off their private jet. Relatable! Coachella holds a special place for the couple as it was the place where they were first publicly linked with each other back in April 2017.

It's great to see that, despite all of the negativity out there right now, these two really seem to be making it work!