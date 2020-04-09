If you haven't listened to TikTok's unofficial self-quarantine anthem, "Bored in the House," this is your official cue to do so. Okay, I'm bored in the house and I'm in the house bored. Not for long, however, as I will soon reveal how each zodiac sign deals with boredom. I will admit, I never thought I'd see the day where the topic of "boredom" became a legitimate trend, but here we are.

The general cause of boredom is subjective, but it still happens to everyone at some point. For instance, and this is going to sound silly, but action-packed movies with really loud sound effects and battle scenes bore me to death. I'm also naturally fidgety when I'm bored, so I try my best to keep busy. Astrologically, however, there's a lot more to consider here aside from your sun sign. Everyone reacts differently, but your most dominant modality (fire, earth, air, and water) speaks volumes, especially in regard to your general personality and mindset. If you're interested in learning more about your modality, take The AstroTwins' "IAM Test."

Let's say you have a lot of mutable energy in your birth chart (i.e. Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces) — this means you win the "Most Likely To Get Bored" superlative. In all seriousness, mutable energy is changeable, versatile, and chameleon-like, which is why those born under the signs I mentioned tend to be more fickle than most.

On that note, here's how you're most likely to deal with being bored, as per your zodiac sign:

Aries: You Create Your Own Marathon Olympics

Staying active is part of your nature, Aries. It's not even about being busy, it's about you refusing to waste time. You're competitive AF, so if you're not documenting your strenuous workout routine and posting it on social media, you're cleaning your living space vigorously until it shines.

Taurus: You Spend Money And Indulge In Your Delights

Let's face it, Taurus. You love lounging around in your favorite silk pajamas; if you're eating something delicious, even better. I'm not saying you don't get bored, but if that were to happen, a little online shopping and a glass of wine will take all of your worries away.

Gemini: You Hit Up Your Besties And Start A Group FaceTime

That's what friends are for, Gemini. You have a lot on your mind — thanks to your planetary ruler, Mercury — not to mention an excess amount of energy, which is also why you're so fidgety at times. Conversations and mental stimulation are your oxygen, so call someone you love.

Cancer: You Go Through Old Photos And Memories

Everything becomes a memory eventually, Cancer. Staying home is never an issue, but if you do happen to get bored, digging up some of your most cherished memorabilia always does the trick. You're also a big fan of scrapbooking, which is really sweet, too.

Leo: You Host Your Own Epic Dance Party

Your one-of-a-kind theatrics are really something, Leo. You're the superstar of the zodiac and your colorful talents typically come forth when you're surrounded by the ones you love. Thanks to social media, however, you have no problem expressing yourself via TikTok and Instagram Stories.

Virgo: There Will Be No Such Thing

I know what you're thinking, Virgo. How is boredom even a thing, especially during times like these when there's always something to do in your home or on the internet? Not everyone sees it that way, but you do have the upper hand when it comes down to being productive.

Libra: You Indulge In Self-Care And Mini Makeovers

When's the next tea party, Libra? There's something irresistibly charming about your aesthetic; it's a breath of fresh air. This is also because you spend the majority of your downtime getting dolled up and testing different looks. You're an entire vibe.

Scorpio: You're Plotting Your Next Moves

Put your Blair Waldorf headband on, Scorpio. Plotting and scheming is your favorite pastime, unless you're having steamy sex with someone you're infatuated with, of course. Either way, you're always thinking about the unknown, let alone the extreme possibilities.

Sagittarius: You Redecorate Your Entire Space

What motif are you feeling next, Sagittarius? Your wild heart is gifted in so many ways, but one of my favorite things about your fiery energy is your innate ability to add life to every single thing you touch. Anything is possible wherever you go, and as long as you're around, there is life.

Capricorn: You Brainstorm And Talk Business

You're allowed to not work every once in a while, Capricorn. Although, with your ride-or-die ambition, I doubt that's possible. Being bored just isn't an option, which is why you much rather work on spreadsheets for your unofficial business venture. It doesn't hurt to be prepared, right?

Aquarius: You Tweet And Test Out New Apps

What's the latest trend, Aquarius? Technology is your playground, but your sparkling wit is one of the many reasons why you get so many retweets. When you're not testing the latest techie gadgets, you're probably conducting a low-key focus group on the internet.

Pisces: You Marathon-Watch Your Favorite Series

Your entire life is a movie, Pisces. Thanks to your planetary ruler, Neptune, all things artistic and cinematic inspire you, which means if boredom strikes, you'll know exactly what to watch and which season to take your sweet time on. Using your imagination comes naturally.