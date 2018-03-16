How Each Zodiac Sign Acts When They're Pissed Off At You

Despite how unattractive the emotion is, anger is unavoidable. We might try to hide it by screaming into a pillow or drinking away the problem but it always resurfaces unless you actively resolve it. I think it’s safe to say that every single one of us has experienced drama with someone close at some point. When you look back on some of the fights you’ve been involved in, how the zodiac signs act when they’re pissed off at you will probably explain so much.

For one thing, why did they choose to deal with the issue the way they did? Maybe they gave you the cold shoulder until you finally broke down and asked them why they’re acting so distant. Perhaps they flared up with a completely irrational amount of anger, only to apologize for their overreaction later on.

If you’re really unlucky, maybe they emotionally manipulated you into feeling so awful that you had no clue what to do with your worthless self. Did they forgive you easily? Did it take years for them to even give you the time of day? Since your zodiac sign says so much about your emotional spectrum and your overall character, it’s a huge predictor of how someone harnesses their anger. Unfortunately, none of the zodiac signs handle this emotion well. It’s all just varying shades of ugly.

Aries

When an Aries is angry with you, there's no holding back. They'll immediately explode in a fit of fiery rage and you'll feel so caught off guard. Without mincing words, they'll tell you exactly how they feel. Luckily, these outbursts don't last long. They're known for being pretty hot-headed but they always come to their senses eventually. They might even apologize for getting so heated.

Taurus

A Taurus keeps their anger under control, ignoring it by acting like they don't care until the rage gets too intense for them to hide. At that point, all bets are off. Every single reason they're mad at you comes tumbling out of their mouth until they're out of breath. It takes a lot for them to get to this point and it will likely take them a while to shake off the fury.

Gemini

When a Gemini is angry with you, they tear you apart with words. They're capable of hurling such cutting and clever insults your way that their remarks will probably haunt you forever. The scariest part is how they might not even be screaming at you. An angry Gemini is capable of being calm and collected as they twist the knife, confident that they're getting their point across.

Cancer

When you anger a Cancer, it hurts their feelings. You'll notice that they're a lot moodier than usual, maybe even cranky. If you press them, they'll unravel as they go off on you and they'll definitely be holding back tears (if they aren't already crying). If a Cancer feels like you still don't get how hurt they are, they'll throw a full on tantrum until you do. Also, good luck making up with them. Cancers sure do love holding onto a grudge.

Leo

Fair warning: If you piss off a Leo, expect them to cause a full blown scene. It doesn't matter if you're at a library or a supermarket, people will definitely slow down to watch the roaring performance. They'll be so absorbed in their own drama that you won't even be able to get a word in. If you expect them to apologize for this behavior later on, you're dreaming.

Virgo

Virgos have such a strict idea of right and wrong that they get pissed off quite often. It's just that most of the time, they swallow it back and let it eat away at them inside rather than let it affect the world. Of course, they are human, and when the pain becomes too much to bear, they will explode on you. They'll probably still be angry about something you did months ago that you barely even remember.

Libra

Since Libras hate confrontation, they'll likely express their anger through infuriating forms of passive aggression. They don't like to make situations ugly or cause drama, so instead, they'll make you suffer slowly by withholding affection or giving you the silent treatment. They'll only allow their frustrations to unfurl when you finally ask them what's wrong.

Scorpio

If you're foolish enough to anger a Scorpio, good luck. They will make you wish you were never born with their bone-chilling glare and their ability to pinpoint your deepest insecurities and use them against you. You know deep in your heart that your Scorpio will never forget this, regardless of whether they forgive you or not. The pain of their anger is so intense that you'll do anything to make it stop.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius really doesn't let most things affect them too deeply, so if you manage to truly anger them, you must have done something really stupid. Therefore, there will be no sympathy for you as you meet their wrath — a deadly wrath, at that. They'll feel intensely betrayed and since they're so well-loved, it may feel like all your mutual friends are turning against you along with them.

Capricorn

First, an angry Capricorn will viciously tell you off. Then, you no longer exist to them. They have no qualms with cutting off toxic people and moving on. In fact, they'd rather be alone than surrounded by enemies. They'll be so cold to you and forget about you so easily that it'll send shivers up your spine. You're gonna have to work ridiculously hard to make them forgive you. It might not be worth it to them.

Aquarius

Aquarians are generally easy going people who don't get too deep into conflict. You need to do something really terrible to get on their bad side but if you do, they'll probably just disappear. You'll call and text them repeatedly and they won't respond. They won't come around social events if you're there. They just don't have the energy to have a showdown with you. Instead, they'll simply avoid you.

Pisces

A Pisces is always a thunderstorm of emotions and they can be quite self-destructive when they're angry. They might reach for the bottle, cause drama with all their loved ones, and set their life on fire. Instead of expressing their anger directly with you, they'll let it infuse their whole being. They're not usually great at solving conflicts and will let the conflict spiral out of control until you do something about it.