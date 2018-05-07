My SO and I were best friends for 8 months before we started dating. We’ve now been together for 3 years and are living together.

Our relationship didn’t change much. We got to know each other really well without the pressure of dating, and I think that’s really helped us. When we started dating, all that changed was we said cutesy things to each other, kissed and had sex, but everything else, that awesome friendship, has stayed the same.

—/u/sleepyemoji

After reading the experiences of these women it becomes clear that taking the plunge and dating your best friend is, indeed, a big risk. But, like most risks, it comes with great reward. So, if you have feelings for your BFF (and you're both single), I'd say go for it!

