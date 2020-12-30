As if 2020 couldn't get any weirder, a new trend invites an artificial intelligence (A.I.) robot to mercilessly roast you for your taste in music. The program, which was developed by Matt Daniels and Mike Lacher at digital publication The Pudding, is basically the version of Spotify Wrapped you never wanted to see. After assessing the songs and artists you streamed the most on your Spotify over the past year, the bot somewhat jokingly tells you why all of your choices are, well, terrible. To dig a little deeper, here's how the "How Bad Is Your Spotify" bot works.

While Spotify Wrapped gives users a round-up of the music, artists, and podcasts they consumed over the past year in a decidedly non-judgmental way, the "How Bad Is Your Spotify" bot does the exact opposite. In addition to pointing out the "artists you stan to an uncomfortable extent" and which songs you had on repeat way too much, the bot reacts to some of your more questionable choices by asking if you're "OK." So, there's that. To top it all off, it comes up with a label for you at the end, i.e. your Spotify was "high-notes-and-higher-ponytails-mom-and-dads-date-night-depressed-bops bad" as well as calculating how basic you are.

Naturally, listening to Taylor Swift on repeat in 2020 was something a lot of us could probably relate to, but The Pudding robot doesn't hold back when throwing punches. Its credentials? The bot hyperbolically says it's "trained on corpus of over [2] million indicators of objectively good music, including Pitchfork reviews, record store recommendations, and subreddits you've never heard of." LOL. In actuality, the bot assigns specific phrases to different genres, albums, artists, and songs, and generates your results from there, Daniels from The Pudding tells Elite Daily. Additionally, Daniels says there can be more than one phrase assigned to a certain artist, so if you run your Spotify through the bot a few times, you may get different results each time.

To get your own ruthless assessment, you'll need to go to the Judge My Spotify page and allow it access to your Spotify by logging in (You can revoke access as soon as the roasting has subsided). Then, you'll answer a few questions about your music taste (to which it'll make snide comments) before getting a full report listing harsh stats about the things you streamed the most. Luckily, no one has to see your results, but you can also share them by taking a screenshot and posting them on your social media platform of choice.

People on Twitter are sharing their less-than-glowing assessments:

Judging by the ~year~ we all just had, you're probably in good company in the questionable music department, so check out the antithesis of Spotify Wrapped if you dare and mentally gird your loins for some merciless roasting.