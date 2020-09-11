Any Bachelorette fan probably has a lot of questions about the show. What do the men do when they're not on dates? How does each person come up with their limo entrance? How does the Bachelorette remembers all her contestants' names during the first rose ceremony? That last one might especially stump you, because after all, the lead meets 30 or so contestants pretty much at once, and then has to call their names out in the matter of hours. Well, apparently there's a simple trick producers use to help keep things running smoothly and avoid any slip-ups — because how awkward would it be to accept a rose from someone who called you by the wrong name?

Luckily, one of the producers' jobs — on top of planning gorgeous dates, capturing all of the drama, and guiding the lead through their ~journey~ — is to help the Bachelorette remember all of her contestants' names. Chris Randone — who competed during Becca Kufrin's season — gave some behind-the-scenes insight Us Weekly to into how the first rose ceremony goes down:

They come out and [Becca] only said three names at a time, and then she goes back in and then comes back out,” he said. “Three names at a time. And it’s like, stop production, start, stop, start. … She doesn’t name off every single person right away. She’ll come out, [name] three [men], go back in, five minutes later, come back out, [name] three.

So, it turns out the Bachelorettes aren't social superheros who can somehow memorize 30 names in one night; they just have a little help from producers. Granted, this method of going back and forth probably takes a good bit of time, but it's probably better than forgetting guys' names or getting them mixed up and accidentally giving someone a rose they actually wanted to cut.

Clare Crawley's (and, reportedly, Tayshia Adams') season of The Bachelorette is coming up this fall, and the last announcement from ABC showed 42 men who "could be" contestants, so here's to hoping the producers are ready to help not one, but potentially two leading ladies remember all of the names on set.

The Bachelorette Season 16 premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.