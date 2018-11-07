Is the relationship between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on the rocks? Well, after the year they’ve had, no one would be surprised if it was. Not only have the two welcomed a baby girl named True in 2018, but they’ve also had to grapple with a cheating scandal that’s shaken their relationship to its core. While baby True obviously brought a lot of happiness into Kardashian and Thompson’s lives, becoming parents hasn’t exactly offset the damage done by Thompson’s cheating scandal just before True was born. Given all that’s happened, it’s easy to wonder how the relationship is going right now. So, how does Khloé Kardashian define her relationship with Tristan Thompson? According to a new report from People, she doesn’t. Like, at all. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian’s team regarding the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In People’s report, which was published on Wednesday, Nov. 7, a source close to the situation revealed that Thompson’s reported cheating scandal has done a number on the relationship.

“Dealing with Tristan’s cheating has been very difficult for Khloé. When they have had good moments, she forgets about how hurt she got, but then when she gets reminded, she still gets upset,” People’s source explained.

As for how Kardashian defines her relationship with Thompson — well, she doesn’t, according to People’s source.

“She doesn’t define her relationship with Tristan — she only talks about him as True’s dad.”

Although the relationship isn’t exactly where it used to be before the scandal, People’s source says that Kardashian is much more concerned about True having both parents present as she grows up.

“On the outside, she acts all tough, but it still gets to her. But what it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents,” the source revealed. “She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life.”

And, in truth, that’s not a bad mindset to have. It just shows that Kardashian really cares about how she raises True and how important a role she believes Thompson has in their daughter’s life. But even with all that in play, Kardashian is still grappling with how people perceive her relationship.

“Khloé hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn’t need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions. It’s obvious there are issues, though,” People’s insider source said.

So, with all that said, it seems like Kardashian and Thompson are still on the road to relationship recovery, albeit a rocky one. It’s been nearly six months since Thompson was caught on video cheating on Kardashian. So, I guess the fact that Kardashian and Thompson haven’t totally mended their relationship proves that these things take time. With any luck, they’ll be able to make progress in the coming months if they’re both still willing to commit to each other. And if they’re not, then hopefully they’ll part ways (when the time comes) in a peaceful manner.