How Do You Survive Thanksgiving Travel? You Need To Pick Up A Book

After enduring long lines, nosy passengers, and a bit of turbulence, you have no choice but to reward yourself with an extra scoop of stuffing at dinner. Traveling is never without its woes, but throwing a holiday into the mix is enough to make you want to pull your hair out. You might wonder how to survive Thanksgiving travel with minimal casualties, and the answer is simple: pick up a good book.

A Barnes & Noble survey found that Thanksgiving Eve is not only the busiest travel day of the year, but it's also the biggest reading day. Sixty percent of people heading home for the holidays are inclined to purchase, borrow, or bring reading materials for the journey, and understandably so. A story of your choosing is a lot more entertaining than the one you'll hear from your aisle buddy on the plane who won't come up for air. Perhaps that's why over 3/4 of Americans will tackle at least one book, magazine, or newspaper during this hectic time of year.

Though there's never an inopportune time to enjoy a bestseller, 73 percent of the survey's respondents believe Turkey Day Eve is a great time to get lost in a story. The same percentage of people also believe that a book at hand is the perfect way to make that long flight a little less stressful. If there's a tiny tot who won't stop kicking your chair and a flight attendant who is purposely knocking into your elbows with her drink cart, you need to get lost in a novel to drown out your frustrations.

Even better? Seventy-two percent of people believe reading makes their trips more enjoyable. What little kid kicking your chair? You're too busy hanging out with the protagonist to frustrate yourself with distractions. It's totally cool that the flight attendant bypassed your row with the pretzels.

Barnes & Noble

Not that you need any further convincing to unleash your inner Rory Gilmore, but there is also another benefit of having a holiday read. One and four Americans believe taking that airplane read home is the ideal way to get out of awkward conversations. If you're looking to pass on the political debate with your uncle and don't want Aunt Susan to question your love life, just say there's a character calling your name.

Naturally, if you're making your way back to mom and dad's for your annual family get-together, you need a few recommendations to help pass the time. Before boarding the plane, make sure you find time to stop at the bookstore to pick up something delightful. Here are a few suggestions to help you get going:

The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

Take in the poet's second collection about love, loss, and finding oneself while you're on your way back to your roots.

The Sun and Her Flowers

We Are Never Meeting in Real Life by Samantha Irby

You'll be too busy laughing yourself into a tizzy with these essays to notice anything irritating about your flight home.

We Are Never Meeting in Real Life

Friendsgiving: Celebrate Your Family of Friends by Alexandra Shytsman

Impress your family with the skills you've picked up while hosting a holiday dinner of your own.

Friendsgiving: Celebrate Your Family of Friends

Call Me By Your Name by André Aciman

Indulge in a love story set in the Italian Riviera with this book-turned-movie. Plus, there's that one steamy scene that'll really leave you hooked.

Call Me By Your Name

According to a Source by Abby Stern

Have some fun on your flight with this Devil Wears Prada take on celebrity reporting. That's all.

According to a Source

