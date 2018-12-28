The new year is fast-approaching and as with all holidays, lots of people are wondering how the royals plan to spend the end of 2018. While you may have visions of fancy gatherings where everyone is dressed in tuxedos and gowns, the way the royals spend New Year’s Eve is actually quite different than anything you’ve imagined. So, how do the royals celebrate New Year’s Eve? Well, they don’t typically ring in the new year together, that much is clear.

Since there are so many different factions of the royal family, it’s not surprising to learn that each one has their own unique way of celebrating New Year’s Eve. While certain royals enjoy a quiet evening with friends, others like to close out the year in the country. So, everyone in the royal family truly does have a different idea about what it means to celebrate the new year.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, for example, reportedly enjoy spending their New Year’s Eve with friends and close family members. According to PopSugar, the queen and Prince Philip usually invite family and friends to celebrate the New Year once everyone has left Sandringham after Christmas. Once gathered, everyone enjoys a bit of pheasant-shooting as well as a trip to church. So, the queen has a set tradition when it comes to celebrating New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Kate Middleton and Prince William also have their own plans. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can typically be found celebrating New Year’s Eve with Kate’s family in West Berkshire, England where the Middletons have a holiday home. In fact, that’s where the couple spent their very first New Year’s Eve as a married couple back in 2011.

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As for everyone’s new favorite royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it remains to be seen how they’ll spend the holiday. This year will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first New Year’s Eve as a married couple, so they’ve yet to solidify a tradition for their part of the family. In previous years, though, Harry was often found partying in various parts of the world while ringing in the new year. According to a 2017 report from the Express, Harry has spent New Year’s Eve in places like Switzerland and Los Angeles.

In 2017, though, Harry and Meghan actually jetted off to Monaco to spend the holiday. The two boarded a flight out of Heathrow on New Year's Eve 2017 and headed to Nice to enjoy their holiday on the French Riviera. There’s been no word yet on whether they’ll be doing the same thing this year, but even if they don’t, I’m sure they’ll find something special to do. With Meghan and Harry expecting their first child together, it wouldn’t be surprising if they chose to stay close to home.

Needless to say, most of the royal family will be spending New Year’s Eve on their own terms. And it’s unlikely that the world will see any photos of the Royal Fab Four together after the clock strikes 12 on Jan. 1.