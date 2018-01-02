How Do Crystals Help Meditation? Here's How To Take Your Zen To The Next Level

The truly intriguing thing about meditation is the fact that, even though it's so incredibly powerful and healing, it doesn't technically require anything but your own body and mind. However, there are certain elements that can help deepen your mediation practice and elevate your state of consciousness, which is where crystals come into play. So, how do crystals help meditation? It's a bit more complicated than simply picking up any old gemstone and hoping it'll get the job done.

The overall goal of meditation is to practice non-attachment toward experiences and harness the ability to clear your mind at a moment's notice, shutting out external stressors and freeing yourself of negativity. With patience and persistence, this can be achieved over time, and incorporating crystals into is an excellent way to help you receive wisdom and guidance from the universe while you meditate.

There are so many types of crystals out there with various healing benefits, so choosing one that's in line with your intentions and aspirations is key to achieving a fulfilling and blissful, deep meditative state.

Make 2018 the best year yet by adding crystals into your daily meditation practice, and watch how beautifully your life manifests before you. If you're not quite sure where to start, follow these steps to a luxuriously healing crystal meditation.

1 Choose Your Crystal(s) Giphy Choosing a crystal with properties that are aligned with your own natural energy will help you make the most of your meditation experience. According to the Energy Muse Blog, quartz and selenite are two of the most beneficial meditation crystals because of their strong energetic properties. Quartz is also said to amplify the energy of any other crystal you choose, so it's always a good idea to have one of these bad boys on hand. Do your research and choose wisely, keeping in mind your own personal desires and goals in your meditation practice.

2 Find A Comfortable, Quiet Space To Meditate Giphy It's important to find a calm and comfortable area to meditate, where you won't have any distractions that might disrupt your zen state of mind. Along with setting yourself up in a quiet room, make sure that your electronics are either in a different part of the house or turned off entirely. Nothing disturbs a highly energetic and sacred space like the disconnection that technology brings. Unplug for once, and cherish this time that's dedicated solely to yourself and your innermost intentions.

3 Hold Your Crystal(s) Gently In Your Hands And Set Your Intentions Giphy Next, hold your crystal(s) in your hands, and allow their energetic properties to permeate you and your space. Visualize all of your intentions very specifically in your mind's eye. This will allow your crystals to have a sense of direction, and they'll be able to better assist you in your meditation practice. I know it sounds a little creepy, but seriously, think of it this way: Your crystals are essentially listening to you, and they're there to help you achieve a higher sense of purpose.

4 Close Your Eyes, And Focus On Your Breathing Giphy If your eyes aren't already closed, let your eyelids flutter down and allow yourself to slip into an undisturbed, peaceful state of being. Focus on the ebb and flow of your natural breathing, never forcing anything, but simply going with the natural pace of your resting breath. Mentally scan your body, taking note of the areas that hold more tension, and making a conscious effort to let them relax.

5 Keep An Open Mind, Following The Crystal's Energy Giphy Think of this almost like a cycle of energy flowing between you and your crystal: You're both feeding off of one another, and there's energy constantly moving between the two of you. Depending on what your intention is in any given meditation session, that's where you'll want to focus for the source of your energy. For example, if you're seeking to heal physical pain in a specific party of the body, you'll want to zone in on that exact location of pain, and let the power of the crystals drift toward that area.