You a Bachelor Nation fan wondering how Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules met? Well, I come bearing some much-needed answers. Fuller's friend and cast-mate on on The Bachelor, Kelley Flanagan, who says she's "talked to them a little bit," spilled the deets during a July 14 conversation with Entertainment Tonight. According to Flanagan, the unlikely pair reportedly met through fellow cast-mate Kelsey Weier. "I think Kelsey may have had a connection with Chris, and put them in contact," Flanagan shared. "I think everything's great and everything's working out, and I think she's madly in love with him. Good for both of them. That makes me happy."

Did you read that?! She thinks that Fuller is madly in love! Madly! In! Love! Exciting stuff. Fuller's ex and Flanagan's current partner Peter Weber is similarly happy for Fuller's new relationship. "I really like Chris," he told Entertainment Tonight in the same interview. "I met him a couple of times and he's a really good dude, so I'm really happy for the both of them."

Rumors of a potential relationship between Soules and Fuller first came about in April, when Reality Steve tweeted that he'd heard something might be up between the pair.

"One of the more random Bachelor 'couples' that I can’t say I ever would’ve guessed," he tweeted on April 15. "I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules."

Since then, Fuller only further fueled rumors by posting multiple pictures onto Instagram that many fans quickly realized were most likely taken in Fuller's Iowa home. In fact, she even went so far as to tag the location of one April 27 photo in Arlington, Iowa and to make the caption, "Farm life." (ICYMI: Soules has a farm in Arlington, Iowa.)

By June 20, the couple was being spotted taking couple-y pictures at the Leaping Lizard Cafe in Fuller's hometown of Virginia Beach. Check out the adorable picture for yourself here:

Now, of course, nobody can be totally sure about how Fuller feels about Soules other than Fuller, herself, but I would sure love to believe that she really is madly in love.