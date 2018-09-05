Are you guys as obsessed with Noah Centineo as I am? That was a rhetorical question, because, duh, of course you are. I mean, woah, woah, woah, he's just so freaking perfect I could stare at his beautiful face all day. Speaking of which, while I was watching him crush it for like the 100th time in his role as Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, I became kinda fixated on that mysterious scar by his mouth. It's pretty sexy. But the story behind Noah Centineo's face scar will make you love him even more.

Noah spilled all the deets during an interview with Buzzfeed, and OMG the story is actually pretty freaking scary because this sweet soul got bitten by a dog!

"I got attacked when I was six years old by a Mastiff," Centineo explained. "He ripped a hole in my face, so you could see my teeth, my gums, and all the way through my tongue to the other side. There was a massive, gaping hole."

A massive, gaping hole? I'm sorry, but that just sounds horrific and traumatic and how dare you mess with Noah's perfect face, dog! That is just not OK. I mean, LOOK AT HIM!

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If that is not the smile of a true angel on earth, then I don't know what is.

Anyway, THAT is how Noah got his scar. It's a totally petrifying story and I don't think I'm going to get over it — or able to go anywhere near a dog for that matter — anytime soon. But Noah is such a good guy, that even though the dog basically mauled him, he totally had compassion for the animal. "The dog didn't know what it was doing," he told Buzzfeed. "I specifically remember him lunging, being pulled away from him, and then looking back and seeing him cock his head like he didn't really understand what happened. Some people were like, 'Do you wanna put the dog down' I was crying, like, 'No, he didn't mean to do it!'"

So sweet, right? And get this — Noah didn't let the scary encounter stop him from being a loving dog owner, either. The breakout Netflix star told Buzzfeed that his family got a Black Lab German Shepherd Rottweiler mix named Mackenzie just six weeks after the terrible accident, and that having a big dog in the house was "great."

Meanwhile, the Black Lab mix wasn't Noah's first pet — that honor went to a rabbit named Princess. "And then we got a dog and the dog ate the rabbit," he told Buzzfeed. "And that was the end of the first pet. My first pet was also my first death I had ever really experienced. This is really morbid."

Uh... you think? It's shocking that this total dreamboat is still somehow able to love dogs after living through both of these gruesome encounters, but that's apparently just the kind of perfect guy he is.

*Sigh*

If you need me, I'll just be over here refreshing my Netflix cue until Noah and his huge beautiful heart show up in his next movie, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, on Sept. 7.