Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are basically a match made in heaven. But their road to romantic bliss was a little bit unconventional and Perry revealed all the details of how they came together on the premiere of American Idol. So, how did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom meet? Well, fast food had a lot do with it! According to Perry, she and Bloom have In-N-Out Burger to thank for their love!

During the premiere of American Idol on Sunday, Mar. 3, contestant Johanna Jones revealed that she works at an In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas. That made Perry so happy that she decided to get personal with Jones and explain how she met Bloom.

“Can I tell you one thing that is kind of sweet?” Perry asked everyone in the room, including fellow judges Lionel Richie Luke Bryan. “I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together. So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!’

“And you were like, ‘Oh, you’re on the other end of that hand,'” Bryan said.

“Yeah I did,” Perry responded.

“In-N-Out creates true love,” Jones said. Perry agreed!

Now, if that isn’t a modern day love story, then I don’t know what is. What I do know, though, is that it seemed to really work for Perry and Bloom. I mean, they’re engaged now, so I guess In-N-Out is the channel through which true and everlasting love flows. Or something like that anyway!

In case you’re not in the loop, here’s how the engagement came to be: on Feb. 14, Bloom, 42, took Perry, 34, for a helicopter ride, which Perry detailed during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 25. Apparently, the night started out with dinner. The helicopter ride followed.

"It was very sweet," Perry explained. "It was Valentine's Day... We went to dinner and I thought we were gonna go and see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter."

Yep, a helicopter! Because when you’re Orlando Bloom, you go big or you go home. Anyway, Perry seemed pretty impressed.

“He asked me to marry him on a helicopter," she continued. "Actually, the funny part is we had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket and he had written down everything he had wanted to say in a note, you know, to divert, right? He was just going to pull it [the ring] out while I was reading it. So, I'm reading it but I'm hearing, like, the champagne is, like, broken, the bottle's everywhere, and I'm still looking at this note.”

Things got awkward at that moment, according to Perry, because Bloom couldn’t quite get the box out of his pocket!

"Because he's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket, it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne and I'm like, 'No, I'm just reading the note. I know you're not doing anything,'" she said.

So, long story short, Bloom proposed and Perry said yes. Here’s the ring he gave her!

As for that helicopter ride? Well, it ended on a high note for Perry.

"We did land and it was like James Bond," she said. "Everybody had an ear piece and then we go downstairs (we landed on a rooftop) and my whole family was there. And all my friends. He did so well."

Who’d have thought that In-N-Out Burger could make all of that happen?