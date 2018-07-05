You've heard it a million times before — celebrities really are just like us. They spend their holidays going on expensive vacations, throwing epic pool parties, hiring professional chefs, and... wait a minute. JK! How celebrities celebrated the Fourth Of July was like the average American family on Pop Rocks. Fan-favorite famous people (FFFPs, as I like to call them) celebrated America's birthday in seriously entertaining and jealousy-inducing ways, and I don't blame them. A national holiday in the middle of the work week when you have access to things like vacation homes, personal assistants to handle your work schedule, and delicious food at your beck and call? Sounds like a great freaking time to be a celeb to me!

Most of us settle for a cold Bud Light and a hotdog, which is actually a pretty A-OK time, too. But, when you're a celebrity, you can really up the ante. Holidays are my favorite times to take a few minutes out of my day and stalk my personal icons to see what they're up to and what my life could look like if I just did everything 100 percent differently from the beginning. Admittedly, our nation has been going through a rough patch, but watching Zac Efron set off a firework can help take the edge off, if even just a little.

Here's how he and few other celebrities celebrated this Fourth of July.

Selena Gomez hung with her old Disney co-star at Disneyland. selenagomez on Instagram Gomez kicked it way back with her Wizards of Waverly Place costar, David Henrie. She posted a series of photos of her and Henrie chilling on some steps eating popcorn, and a few more snaps of her and a pal walking through the park with a little boy. She also rocked a t-shirt that said "Tia Mouse." (Aunt Mouse.) Gomez captioned the photos, "Hope everyone had a great 4th of July! Spent mine with some of my favorite people @disney ❤️"

Gigi Hadid did some old-fashioned grilling. gigihadid on Instagram In my brain, I know Gigi Hadid is a world-famous supermodel but in my heart, I feel like we're one and the same. The older Hadid sister posted a photo of classic burgers, buns, and hotdogs on a grill in front of what seems to be a horse field. She captioned her easy-breezy day, "Happy 4th à la Gi." Her younger sister, Bella, stayed off of social media for the holiday.

Zac Efron actually played with sparklers, too. When I say "sparklers," I mean a real-life firecracker. The Baywatch heart throb lit up a rocket on what looks like a private beach with some friends, then ran for cover. The video is perfectly coordinated to the Queen song "Don't Stop Me Now" and whoever is videotaping does a great job of catching all of the action. Efron can be heard saying, "These are like, legit, man." Yeah, man.

Kim Kardashian gave wave boarding a shot. Instagram / Kim Kardashian And she did pretty good, too! Mrs. Kardashian West took a break from 'gramming her adorable family and posting bikini pics to try something sporty. She actually posted a few attempts at getting up on the waves and was even able to use one hand toward the end of her Instagram story!

Khloé Kardashian hosted an epic poolside bash. Instagram / Khloe Kardashian Meanwhile, Kim's younger sister Khloé is back in Los Angeles and all feels right in the world again. Koko spent the day posting videos and pictures of her own special Independence Day, complete with giant flower arrangements, a celebrity chef, and massive pool toys.

Miley Cyrus... well... Instagram / Miley Cyrus Miley had a party in the YOU KNOW WHAT! (U.S.A.) Honestly, the day wouldn't have felt complete if she didn't make this joke. Thanks, girl.

Reese Witherspoon ran with the red, white, and blue theme. reesewitherspoon on Instagram The Big Little Lies star shared a picture fit for a magazine spread while she packed up for something. By the looks of the items surrounding her on the floor, Witherspoon was getting ready for a great day of sun and water. She captioned the picture: "Packing is easier when there’s a theme. Happy 4th y’all!"

Chrissy Teigen made a strangely graphic product plug. Teigen hilariously stuffed some buns with her new BECCA x Chrissy lip glosses in shockingly hotdog-ish colors. Sure, it's a really funny video, but I'm not sure if it makes me want to run out and buy the product. Know what I mean?