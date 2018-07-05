Chance the Rapper celebrated the Fourth of July with more than just the classic fireworks and backyard BBQ this year. The rapper took the opportunity to pose a very important question to his longtime girlfriend amidst all of the sparklers and American flag cakes. Chance the Rapper got engaged to Kirsten Corley, and the newly engaged couple is feeling the love.

While you were probably getting your blanket and chairs set up to watch a fireworks show on Wednesday, July 4, Chance the Rapper — whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett — took to his official Twitter account to casually drop some very exciting news. Chance tweeted a simple, "She said yes," with an emoji of a link symbol on Wednesday evening. Even though Chance didn't offer up more than the three-word Twitter announcement, fans knew it meant that his longtime girlfriend, Corley, accepted his marriage proposal on the Fourth of July.

Chance popped the question to Corley at a backyard BBQ in his hometown of Chicago, according to a video of the proposal posted on The Shade Room's Instagram account on Wednesday. Chance's brother, Taylor Bennett, shared the good news along with a sweet Instagram photo of the newly engaged couple looking as happy as ever.

Corley showed off her new bling in the photo posted by Taylor, and — even with her eyes closed — you can tell that her Fourth of July holiday was giving her everything she wanted and more. Chance's brother captioned the photo:

Proposed In The Hunninds! @chancetherapper You A Real One! 7-4-18#BlockBoys 💛

Chance and Corley have been together since 2013, and they had a baby girl, Kensli Bennett, together in September 2015, per People.

Little Kensli was also there on Wednesday to see her parents get engaged. Per The Shade Room's video, Chance asked Corley, "Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?" Soon after Corley accepted the singer's proposal, Kensli ran right up to her parents to join in the celebration. TBH, it's the cutest family moment I've seen in a minute.

It's good to see the couple so happy in love, because that wasn't always the case for the pair. They were separated for a brief time from May 2016 until January 2017, when they reconciled. Chance took an opportunity during his acceptance speech for best new artist at the 2017 Grammy Awards to thank Kirsten and Kensli for their support. Chance expressed his feelings on the Grammy stage in February 2017, when he said:

I wanna thank God for my mother and my father who’ve supported me since I was young. For Kirsten and Kensli, for all of Chicago. Independence means freedom — I do it with these folks right here. Glory be to God, I claim the victory in the name of the lord, let’s go.

It's no wonder that the pair finally got engaged, because it seems like Chance can't help but sing Corley's praises since their reconciliation. For Corley's birthday this past May, Chance posted a touching Instagram tribute to his then-girlfriend (and now, fiancé). He wrote:

From the beginning beginning to the end end. You are my oldest and best friend. You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life. I’m forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe. Happy Birthday.

Aww! OK, these two are relationship goals to the max, and it is so fitting that Chance asked Corley to marry him while they were with friends and family at a summer BBQ in Chicago.

Chance has always had pride in his Chicago roots, and he's always working hard to make Chicago a better place by doing things like helping with winter coat drives and raising awareness about Chicago gun violence. Chance was even awarded the "Outstanding Youth of the Year Award" by Chicago's Mayor Rahm Emanuel in November 2014, per Pitchfork. In March 2017, the singer went above and beyond when he donated $1 million to help fund Chicago Public Schools, following an unsuccessful meeting about school funding with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner.

Clearly, Chance has his priorities straight when it comes to his public service. Now, the rapper and singer has even more exciting things happening in her personal life, with his engagement to Corley. From the video of the proposal, Chance, Corley, and adorable little Kensli look excited to start the next chapter of their lives together. And since this sweet fam is so fun to watch, I know everyone will be following along with their journey.

