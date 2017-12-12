How Are Your Instagram Best 9 Chosen? It's A Pretty Simple Trick

We did it. We made it to the end of 2017 and lived to tell the tale (kind of). Before you go bursting into the new year, full speed ahead, you should take the time to reflect back on the past 12 months. Namely, there's an app that rounds up your Instagram's best photos from the year, and you're going to want to get on that ASAP. So, how are your Instagram Best Nine chosen? It's actually a super simple trick.

The app 2017BestNine pulls together your top nine pictures into a collage by figuring out which of your posts received the most likes. After the app calculates your most popular pictures, you're presented with two different collage options. The first one shows how many pictures you've posted in 2017, and offers up how many likes they got total, along with the a tally of your highest number of likes. The second option simply displays nine of your most-liked pictures, without all the data to back it up. Unfortunately, you can't edit the collage once it's been generated, but hopefully your most liked pictures = the most bomb photos of you.

It's super easy to generate the collages, as well. Head over to 2017BestNine, plug in your handle, and click "get." A word of caution: the app generates the collages a little slowly. It can take about ten minutes, so be patient while you wait for all of your most popular pictures to load, you social butterfly, you.

This is what the landing page looks like:

You can then share your collage on Facebook and Twitter, and do all the humble bragging you'd like. If you want to post the collage to Instagram, save the image to your phone, and the upload it as an Instagram post.

Admittedly, the stats sharing collage option seems like a wee bit of a bold move, but if you've got the confidence to show off your bevy of Insta likes, then I say go for it. I will be quietly applauding you from the sidelines, while refusing to ever release my numbers.

Here's what the finished product looks like:

Thea Glassman/Instagram

I guess I'm pretty happy with mine? I'll give myself a pat on the back for my limited number of selfies and only one pretentious picture of myself shot from the back (had a large pimple and was not really not looking photogenic that day).

Once you're done examining your own top nine and mulling over your social media brand in general, there's a whole other journey you can go on. Possibly the most fun part of this app is that you can look at everyone else's best nine if their accounts are public. If you go down the celebrity route, try really hard not to get too jealous of all the likes. Because there's a lot, a lot of likes.

For instance, if you check out Selena Gomez's top nine, you'll see that she gotten 559,108,943 likes for 162 posts in 2017. Can you even fathom those statistics? Not feeling inadequate at all. The singer's top picture features herself post-surgery, holding hands with Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to her over the summer. That is an excellent way to ring out 2017.

Watch Selena Gomez dedicate an award to the friend who saved her life. Earlier this year, when Selena Gomez needed a kidney transplant, one of her friends came through with a life-saving donation. https://t.co/94YHAwBaeS — (@edoiardelina) #

And let's not forget the queen of Instagram — Beyoncé, herself. She's gotten over 300,000,000 likes for 157 posts in 2017, which is an insanely impressive ratio. And even though this pic isn't her top photo, I feel like the main thing we can take away from her collage is that we should probably all rock a velvet dress and thigh high boots when we're pregnant.

Omg Beyonce invented pregnancy she invented twins she inverted wearing boots while pregnant — (@blacktrapqueen) #

So, go, make your top nine, and remember that maybe, someday, you'll reach Beyoncé level Instagram stats. Or, at the very least, you'll figure out how to rock the velvet dress/thigh high boots combo just as fiercely.