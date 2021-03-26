The House of Sillage is most known for high-quality fragrances and adorable cupcake-like perfume bottles. They've done cool collabs before, like the Wonder Woman 1984 collection inspired by the DC Comics film. But now, the parfumerie brand has something even more magical to share. The House of Sillage's Disney-inspired makeup collection is the brand's first foray into color cosmetics.

While House of Sillage already has a collection of lipsticks for sale, this Disney collection will be the first time it's introducing other cosmetics like an eyeshadow palette and blush. For such a big introduction, House of Sillage has decided to center its new collection on the biggest mascots of the Disney brand: Mickey and Minnie Mouse. This collection, which was made in partnership with the Walt Disney Company, was inspired by Mickey and Minnie's love story, which is definitely one of the greatest of all time.

According to the press release, each item in the collection features colors that are meant to capture Mickey and Minnie's romance. It's also inspired by the limited-edition Mickey Mouse fragrance ($395) that was released prior to the Disney x House of Sillage Beauty collection. The gorgeous Mickey Mouse bottle takes on that famous cupcake-like shape, but of course, has Mickey's iconic mouse ears on top. It kind of looks like the bottle is wearing a Mickey Mouse hat — with diamond-cut Swarovski crystals all around it.

The fragrance is also inspired by Mickey and Minnie's love for each other. It has sweet notes of coconut and vanilla, which will make you think of all the delicious Mickey-shaped treats you can buy at the bakery on Main Street in Disneyland. As far as the beauty products go, there is a Diamond Powder Lipstick ($58) that comes with a limited-edition Mickey and Minnie lipstick case. The lipstick color comes in either red or nude. If you're looking for something more subtle, go with the nude; if you're looking for a bright color to match your Minnie Mouse-inspired polka dot dress, go with the red.

There's also The Eyeshadow Quint ($68) that comes with rose gold, mauve, bronze, and pearl shades for tons of flirty options. You could even match your eyes with the rest of your makeup lewk by getting the Complexion Duo ($58), which comes with both a blush and highlighter. The blush is a neutral rose bronze, which will look great with your rose gold Minnie Mouse ears the next time you're able to take a Disney vacay.

If you do end up getting either of the Diamond Powder Lipsticks, you may want to get the Disney x House of Sillage lip gloss ($36) as well. The clear lip gloss can be used to add a bit of shine on top your lip color, or on its own to give you a natural glossy look. If you're looking to just get one thing, the lip gloss is the most budget-friendly item in the collection. If you're in love with everything (which is likely to happen), there is also a Limited Edition Collector's Vault Set ($240). The set includes everything in the Disney x House of Sillage Beauty collection, plus a super cute Limited Edition Cosmetic Pouch with Minnie Mouse on it.

The collection launches March 26 and will be available online at House of Sillage's website, as well as at Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Bloomingdale’s. Be sure to grab it ASAP if you're as in love with this collection as Mickey is with Minnie.