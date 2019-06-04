Astrology always makes things better. And I'm not just referring to the luxury of checking your horoscope on the regular, or seeing what the full moon has in store for you with its changing cycles. Really knowing the traits of your zodiac sign can be incredibly rewarding, which is why House of Intuition's Birthday Boxes are everything you never knew you needed. So whether you're celebrating your golden birthday or simply basking in the light beams of your blessed solar revolution, I'm pretty sure there's a Birthday Box with your name on it, just waiting to be plucked. I mean, what better way to treat yourself than with a celebratory box from the cosmos?

When I first started exploring astrology and my zodiac sign archetype, I became instantly mesmerized. Maybe it's just me, but I felt there was no better feeling than the validation of astrology and knowing my sign, since it gave me a chance to feel real purpose and belonging. Now at least I have an excuse for my crabby mood swings, because lord knows being a Cancer isn't easy. Though to be fair, with Cancer season right around the corner, surprising me, your fave moon child, wouldn't be such a bad idea. #JustSaying

Founded by Marlene Vargas and Alex Naranjo in 2010, House of Intuition is a metaphysical shop dedicated to helping people achieve healing, transformation, and personal growth. The organization offers spiritual readings, like Intuitive Astrology, Past Life, Tea Leaf, and more, and House of Intuition hosts a variety of special events for community empowerment such as meditation, magical ceremonies, shamanic journeys, in-depth classes on the Tarot, psychic development, and more. If you're based in CA and are looking for a full class schedule, you check out their online calendar here.

But instead of making this just about me, here's everything you need to know about how to buy yourself, or a gift a friend, with one of House of Intuition's Birthday Boxes ahead of their special day:

House of Intuition's Birthday Boxes Are Handmade With Love And Magic

In celebration of the mischievous Mercury twins, House of Intuition is hooking Geminis up with a stellar birthday box, compliments of the cosmos. Were you, or any of your best friends, born under the sign of the twins? The Gemini box features a magic candle to be used to set intentions for your solar return in order birth to everything you're planning on manifesting this year.

The box also includes a blue apatite stone, meant to ignite the power of the third eye and increase intuitive awareness; a Gemini-themed necklace; a Gemini-themed print by artist Tashina Suzuki embodying the essence of the twin archetype; a Wind organic essential spray, meant to be used to help calm your mind in order to stay focused; and an Iris Oracle Deck by Spirit Speaks, which is the perfect tool for tapping into your intuition and seeking divine guidance.

Are you sold yet? I thought so.

How To Purchase Your Very Own Birthday Gift Box

If you're anything like me, you're probably swooning over House of Intuition's Birthday Boxes by now, and I don't blame you. So if you're planning on purchasing one for yourself, your bestie, or a close relative, you can do so here. The box is currently on sale for $60, down from its original $95. Also, for those of you interested in purchasing a gift box for another sign, there are celestial trinkets and unique for the entire zodiac.