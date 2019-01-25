We're officially 25 days into 2019, meaning if your New Year's beauty resolution was to overhaul your makeup collection, ditch the things you don't need, and splurge on some of this year's newest releases (a beautiful resolution if I've ever heard one), now is your chance. Countless brands have started off 2019 strong with releases to die for. And now, Hourglass Cosmetics' new Vanish Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation is the brand's proverbial hat thrown into the ring for your consideration.

If you're already familiar with Hourglass, you're likely familiar with their Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick ($46, Hourglass), one of the brand's bestsellers that soared in popularity when it was first released. According to the website, the waterproof formula boasts "the coverage of a concealer, the fluidity of a liquid, and the weightlessness of a powder." Hourglass Cosmetics Founder Carisa Janes tells Elite Daily exclusively that, at the time of the stick's release, the public's response "completely exceeded [her] expectations."

"At the time, stick foundations weren’t common and were typically considered cakey and too heavy for everyday use," she says. "I wanted to create a version that gave a flawless-looking, natural finish, and that anyone could wear."

Sounds pretty dope, right? Well, in the interest of going big or going home, the brand has decided to take this raved-about foundation and expand the line. Enter: the Vanish Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation ($56, Hourglass).

Courtesy of Hourglass Cosmetics

"Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick was so successful that we wanted to expand on the Vanish franchise with a liquid version that gives the same full coverage finish and skin-perfecting benefits as the stick, but in a liquid form," says Janes.

Available in 32 shades and retailing at $56, the new liquid variation promises waterproof, transfer-proof, sweat-proof, and fade-proof (I'm out of breath) wear, as well as a full-coverage beat with literally just a half a pump of foundation. Janes echoes that claim, assuring that just a bit of this new foundation really covers a lot more than you think it will.

"It’s highly concentrated and gives instant full coverage with just half a pump of product, yet it feels weightless on skin," she says. "Innovative coated pigments in the formula give the skin a smoother appearance and help the foundation stay on all day, no primer necessary.

Courtesy of Hourglass Cosmetics

If the promises of a soft-focus finish and the fact that it won't dry out your skin aren't enough sweet nothings in your ear, perhaps the fact that the formula is completely vegan, cruelty-free, and non-comedogenic (i.e. it won't clog your pores) might. However, if you're worried about how liquid foundation might mesh with your skin type (i.e. oily skin, normal skin, dry skin, etc.), both Janes and Marc Reagan, Hourglass' Director of Artistry & Education, agree that the foundation was formulated with "all skin types" in mind.

Now, if you, dear reader, aren't already an absolute pro when it comes to mastering the ins and outs of foundation, well, hard same. Luckily, Reagan shared some valuable tips with Elite Daily when it comes to testing and coverage.

When swatching foundations to choose your perfect match, Reagan stresses the importance of trying to test directly on your face, rather than on the back of your hand or your wrist. "The key areas to test color are from the cheek to the jawline, the forehead, and the chin. The cheek helps you identify if the color will connect well with the jawline and neck," says Reagan. "The forehead is typically the warmest or darkest area on the face, and the chosen color won’t blend easily if it is in stark contrast to the natural skin tone. The chin tends to have more redness or discoloration and will show if the color looks too light and grey on the skin."

OK, so you've swatched and swatched and swatched foundations until you can't swatch anymore, and you've finally landed on your dream match that makes you want to elope with it on the spot. Congrats! Next, it's all about determining the level of coverage you want with this foundation on any given day. Even though certain foundations claim to offer different levels of coverage, Reagan says that simply using the right tool can help you achieve different types of coverage.

If you want completely full coverage from the Vanish Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation, Reagan suggests using Hourglass' Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Brush ($46, Hourglass). "Densely packed bristles lay down more product for instant full coverage," he says. "Use short circular motions to blend."

If you're into a sheer coverage look, you may try reaching for Hourglass' No. 2 Foundation/Blush Brush ($58, Hourglass). Reagan says the longer bristles of this brush are more flexible, so they disperse the product a little more freely with "long, sweeping motions."

And, finally, if the dewy, luminous skin trend of 2018 has followed you in 2019, know that you can achieve this type of finish by applying your foundation with a dampened makeup sponge.

If you're just about ready to soak your skin in the Vanish Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation, then get hype, because this baby's already available for purchase on Hourglass' website. Even after you cop the foundation, rest assured that you haven't heard the last from Hourglass in 2019 — and beyond.

"We’ve made a pledge to go completely vegan by 2020, so there are a lot of new vegan-friendly launches in the works," says Janes of what's next from Hourglass after this new foundation. "One of our newest collections I’m excited about is launching this summer — it’s a surprise!"