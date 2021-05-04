As vaccinations are starting to roll out, you're more than ready to plan your next adventure (aka your #vaxication). In your opinion, it's been too long since you last looked out of a plane window or woke up in a stylish room with nothing to do except chill and explore. Luckily, your wanderlust may not have to wait too much longer, thanks to HomeGoods' Hideout contest.

HomeGoods' Hideout experience is a pop-up that's coming to New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago this spring. It's meant to be an escape — a place for a solo traveler to read books in a bubble bath, sunbathe (with sunscreen on, of course), and sip on cocktails — in a very eclectic, hotel-like atmosphere. All you have to do is win it.

Yes, you have to win the getaway and all of its cute and fun perks before you can jet-set on this exclusive trip for one. That means leaving behind your chores, checking into a chic room by yourself, and having much-needed time alone to recharge, relax, and reconnect with your favorite things, away from your roommates, family, or live-in SO. If that sounds both epic and delightful, wait until you hear about the perks included with HomeGoods' Hideout giveaway.

First, there's the stunning decor. HomeGoods has designed each spot to feel like an oasis, complete with colorful pillows, spots for lounging, and artsy wallpaper. Each location has its own style and theme, much like an Airbnb would. If you're staying in the Los Angeles location, the focus will be on recharging, and your space will be decorated with pops of color. If you're staying in the Chicago location, the focus will be on escaping, and each room of your suite will feel like a tropical desination. Anyone who's staying in New York City will be treated to a restorative space that looks like a room in Bridgerton combined with a modern-day spa.

This decor will likely clear your mind, and leave room for inspiration and new ideas. It may also serve as great backdrops for selfies you take while you're on #vacay. However, it's not the only perk. On top of decor, every stay will be outfitted with a "magic phone," which can be used to contact the Hideout's very own concierge service. The winners will also have the option to pack their itineraries with "excursions" like a virtual tarot card reading, DIY crafts, cocktails, and spa essentials.

When their stay comes to close, winners will get to take select items home to turn their personal space into their own oasis — like the one they enjoyed and loved for those few days. Once items are picked and removed, each location will change and prepare itself for another lucky guest.

The HomeGoods Hideout experience gives you some quiet time to relax with your thoughts, gifts you a bunch of merchandise from HomeGoods, and ultimately allows you the opportunity to travel again. Keep in mind that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you delay traveling until you're fully vaccinated. Even post-vaccination, you should continue to follow the CDC's guidelines by wearing your mask, social distancing, and washing your hands often. Fortunately, on a trip for one, social distancing is baked in, so you can rest easier once you reach your destination.

You can enter to win the experience by heading to the HomeGoods Hideout site, and entering your name, email address, location, and the preferred dates you'd like to say. Submissions will be accepted until May 9, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST, and stays will start on May 20, 2021 and last for five days each. We're sending all of the luck your way, besties.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.