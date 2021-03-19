H&M has been coming for my wallet for years; that's nothing new. But the way the brand is coming for my coin with the new H&M Spring 2021 ladies collection? I'm preparing for a week of cereal for every meal. Dropping on April 8, the spring collection has the fashion retailer's signature affordable prices with a fun twist on a minimalist, '90s aesthetic. Even better, it's made sustainably. Not to be dramatic, but you're going to have a hard time not buying everything.

This 2021 spring line includes trench coats, tank tops, shorts, jeans, and even accessories. I already have my eye on the beige denim vest with the deep pockets and statement buttons, although a few of the dresses are also calling out to me. Each piece plays with volume and tailoring in unexpected ways that, despite being a bit minimal, will make them stand out in your closet, without being hard to style. The entire palette of the collection is neutral — beige, grey, and black are the major colors at play — making it ideal for mixing and matching.

What I find most exciting is H&M's commitment to being an overall more sustainable, eco-conscious retailer. A few pieces in the collection like the trench coat and sleeveless hoodie are made with Agraloop Biofibre, a fabric made out of agricultural waste. As for the rest of H&M's spring drop, items were created from sustainably sourced materials, some were left un-dyed, and others were made with organic fabrics, according to a press release shared with Elite Daily. All of this falls under H&M's overall goal to use only 100% recycled or sustainably sourced materials by 2030.

H&M's drops have been selling out rapidly lately, so you won't want to be late to the April 8 launch. I queued for over an hour to see the Simone Rocha collaboration, only for pretty much everything to be sold out. (And rightfully so — the collection is stunning.) It's safe to say, I hope to learn from my mistakes this time around. You'll be able to shop H&M's spring collection online and in stores once it drops. Peep some additional campaign photos below to hype yourself up for this drop.