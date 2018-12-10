Break out your scrunchies and butterfly hair clips, because Lizzie McGuire might be making a comeback! Although the beloved teen Disney Channel series ended with Lizzie's unforgettable trip to Rome in 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie, star Hilary Duff recently said that she has been having some talks about possibly reviving the show. And promisingly, Hilary Duff's comments about a Lizzie McGuire reboot sound like she is just as ready to bring Lizzie back as the rest of us are to see her again.

Hilary Duff revealed to Entertainment Tonight recently that she has been in talks to revisit her iconic role of Lizzie McGuire in a potential revival series. Duff confirmed that there have been "conversations" about rebooting Lizzie McGuire, and that although it is not a go yet, Duff is hopeful that she can portray what Lizzie might be like as an adult:

Yeah, there's been some conversation. No, it's definitely not a go — I don't want to get everyone wild talking about it — but I love her so much and I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life, and if she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing.

This is not the first time that Hilary Duff has commented on the idea of a Lizzie McGuire reboot. Back in 2014, Duff told the Huffington Post that she would be open to filming a Lizzie McGuire reunion special, pitching a "Where Are They Now?" angle set a decade after the series ended. Unfortunately, nothing came of that, but a lot has changed in just the past four years since that interview. Reboot mania is rampant in pop culture now, and it could be just the ticket to letting fans see the next phase of Lizzie McGuire's life.

Hilary Duff also teased a bit about where Lizzie might be at in her life in the potential reboot. Lizzie was 13 years old when Lizzie McGuire premiered back in 2001, so she would be around age 30 in 2018. Duff said that a plot point in the potential revival series may be Lizzie considering motherhood: "I don't think she's a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon."

Check out Hilary Duff's full interview with Entertainment Tonight below:

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

Lizzie McGuire ran for two super-long seasons on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004, presenting the trials and tribulations of an awkward teenage girl trying to make it through the struggles of middle school. The sitcom cemented itself as a nostalgic touchstone for millennials thanks to its fashions and references being hyper-specific to early-2000s pop culture.

Although the TV series continued to air new episodes a few months after 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie hit movie theaters, the feature film is considered the true conclusion to the show. The movie transported Lizzie and her classmates to Rome for a graduation trip, and ended with the much-anticipated kiss between Lizzie and her best friend Gordo.

So, of course, we have a million questions about this potential reboot. Are Lizzie and Gordo married now? Is Miranda still around? And what are Kate and Ethan Craft up to? We will just have to wait and see if anything comes from these reboot conversations.