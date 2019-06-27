With summer in full swing, you are most likely seeking out new ways to keep cool. While lounging by the pool or taking a trip to the beach are always solid options to stay comfortable during the hottest season of the year, it isn't always convenient to trek to the ocean or the nearest pool, especially during the week, when sitting in your stuffy classroom or office is pretty much inevitable. That's why I seriously can't wait to try HI-CHEW's new Dragon Fruit Frozen Yogurt at Menchie's — it looks like an incredibly refreshing midday snack.

If you've ever had the pleasure of trekking to one of Menchie's many North American locations, you are probably somewhat aware of the fact that the California-based chain has a great affinity for creating new frozen treats — its self-serve frozen yogurt options are kind of endless. And just in time for summer 2019, Menchie's is unleashing a brand new fruity flavor called HI-CHEW Dragon Fruit Frozen Yogurt, and IDK about you, but I can't wait to try it.

Like I said, I haven't gotten to try the chain's newest creation for myself. But, according to a June 27 press release, HI-CHEW's Dragon Fruit Frozen Yogurt tastes just like the chewy candy's tangy new Dragon Fruit flavor. And if you'd like to get some for yourself, you'll be happy to know it will be available at Menchie's stores nationwide throughout the month of July, so definitely make sure to find your nearest Menchie's via its online store locator ASAP, if you haven't already.

Anyway, the best part is the fact that it's hot pink (making for the perfect 'Gram!). If you haven't already seen it for yourself, take a gander, below.

Courtesy of HI-CHEW/Menchie's

Dang, isn't she gorgeous? I could definitely go for one of those right about now.

Anyway, HI-CHEW debuted its Dragon Fruit flavor within the HI-CHEW Superfruit Mix, which also includes other tropical flavors such as Açaí and Kiwi, according to the press release. The Dragon Fruit flavor officially made its way to the United States after crushing the brand's 2018 East Meets West Flavor Challenge, where U.S. fans voted for the most appealing Japanese flavor.

According to the press release, the brand's Chief Marketing Officer, Tatsuya Takamiya, said the brand is always looking to change things up, to get fans excited, and — most importantly — to keep them on their toes.

In the press release, Takamiya said:

We are continuously looking for creative opportunities to excite and attract new HI-CHEW fans, and we’re intrigued by the idea of reimagining HI-CHEW’s true-to-fruit flavors in an unexpected way.

UGH, I could really go for fro-yo right now.

So, regardless of how you decide to beat the summer heat, Menchie's latest and greatest HI-CHEW flavor is always a solid option. Whether you load it up with toppings galore, or if you decide to lap it up all by itself is entirely up to you. Either way, though, it definitely makes for a refreshing summer snack. So, stay cool out there, folks — it's definitely going to be a hot one.