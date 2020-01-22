H.E.R.'s Relationship Status Is Just As Mysterious As Her Persona

H.E.R. emerged on the music scene in September 2016 with her smooth vocals and a mysterious facade, and, today, her vulnerable lyrics can get just about anyone reliving their past breakups in a matter of seconds. As I was listening through H.E.R.'s second album, I Used to Know Her, I began to wonder if the singer behind such beautiful and relatable music is in a relationship or not. I scoured the net to find out H.E.R.'s relationship status, and, as it turns out, her relationship status is as mysterious as her persona.

H.E.R. is pretty tight-lipped about her previous relationships, and this might be because 1) she likes her privacy, and 2) she has a desire to keep her identity anonymous.

In a September 2016 interview with Los Angeles Times, H.E.R. shared the smallest nugget of information about her love life. While she didn't mention her previous ex by name, she did reveal how her and her former lover's toxic relationship fueled her creatively.

“I remember saying I’ll never be that girl, I’ll never be that girl that falls for the wrong guy. I was constantly criticizing that girl and eventually I found myself being that girl, being her,” she said, before sharing that those emotions were poured into her debut EP H.E.R., Vol. 1.

In April 2018, H.E.R. spoke about romance briefly with 99 Jamz Radio. While discussing the inspiration behind her music — which hones in on the concepts of love, loss, and all of the emotions in between — she was asked directly about her relationship status.

"Are you currently in a relationship? Was that the inspiration, was it a heartbreak?" the interviewer asked.

But H.E.R. kept her answer very on-brand. "I'm living my life, y'know, so it's a number of things," H.E.R. replied, secretively. "We all have a lot of ups and downs — relationships or not. Lots of situations, more so than relationships. But, I'm just living my life."

No doubt, situationships can hurt just as much relationships. Watch H.E.R. dish those details at the 2:10 mark:

99 JAMZ on YouTube

You'll be hard-pressed to find much more on H.E.R.'s relationship status. On Nov. 7, 2019, she posted a video with Skip Marley to promote their new single "Slow Down." Fans flooded the comments section, shipping the collaborators.

Then on Jan. 3, 2019, H.E.R. and Marley released the visual for their reggae-infused R&B single. So, of course, the shippers returned to inquire about the possibility of a romantic connection between the two.

No answer from H.E.R. or Marley yet, but if the other posts on her Instagram account are any indication, it seems H.E.R. is currently in a healthy relationship with her career, and I see no problems with that.