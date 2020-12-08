So, did you hear that Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly sleeping separately on tour? Well, now you know. But before you jump to conclusions, know that their sleeping arrangements aren't a sign of trouble in paradise. According to People, they reportedly have to sleep separately because there's literally no room for them to sleep together aboard the train, unless they want to cram into a tiny twin-sized bed together, college-style. Per People, "The couple will sleep in separate beds on the train as their suite has 'his and hers' single beds."

If they're stressed about reportedly sleeping apart, the two can find time to reconnect in their suite's private bathtub or maybe at what People described as the "12-seat dining room — complete with a Formica table."

Now, I don't mean to brag, but, as an avid viewer of The Crown, I basically consider myself part of the royal family, and was already well aware that sleeping in separate beds is par for the course for the royal fam. While it's true the show isn't completely factual, it does depict Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's separate bedrooms in Buckingham Palace, as well as separate bedrooms for married guests at Balmoral Castle. Just saying, Elizabeth and Philip have been married for a whopping 73 years, so they're clearly doing something right. Maybe this is totally NBD for Will and Kate.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Will and Kate are currently on a three-day train tour of the United Kingdom. The purpose of the trip is to thank the frontline workers who have been keeping the country afloat amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Dec. 7, the royal family's social media team shared a video of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge boarding the train in London alongside the caption:

The Duke and Duchess are off!

This evening, The Duke and Duchess departed on the #RoyalTrainTour to pay tribute to the inspiring work of those who have gone above and beyond to support communities across England, Scotland, and Wales.We hope you can join us here, in thanking these amazing individuals and organisations along the way, in what has been a challenging year for the nation.

📍London

Excited for them and for the lucky people who get to meet them this holiday season!