In 2007, Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered and the world got their first glimpse into the lives of the KarJenners. As time went on, the show changed directions and, one by one, members of the fam left the show to pursue personal projects. Currently, the show mainly focuses on Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian. If you're wondering why Kylie and Kendall Jenner aren't on Keeping Up With The Kardashians much anymore, Khloé gave fans a perfect explanation.

After the Dec. 8 episode of KUWTK premiered, which showed Kim threatening to fire Kourtney for not showing enough of her personal life on TV, a fan wondered why they haven't seen the Jenner sisters on the show in a while.

"This ain’t shade AT ALL but do Kendall and Kylie have different contracts now for #KUWTK? cos Kendall rarely films and Kylie isn’t featured a whole lot?" the fan tweeted.

As always, Khloé was keeping up with fans' reactions to the episode on Twitter, and when she saw the fan's post, she cleared things up, explaining she, Kim, and Kourtney are held to different standards than Kendall and Kylie because of their contracts.

"Kendall and Kylie have different contracts. Kourt, Kim and I have an equal contract," Khloé explained.

Khloé's tweet comes after she and Kim confronted Kourtney on KUWTK about not wanting to discuss her hickey on the show. Kourtney insisted she was "not literally dating anybody," but her sisters thought otherwise. "But we don’t know, because we don’t know anything about you," Khloé snapped.

In a confessional, Kim revealed, for the past few years, she felt "Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera," meaning she and Khloé have had to "pick up the slack" and share more of their own lives with viewers. "Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?" Kim asked.

Khloé went on Twitter to explain she would never force her sister to film, but it's literally part of her contract.

"We aren’t forcing anybody to film, but when you sign a contract, you have to hold up your end of your obligations," Khloé tweeted. "That’s what sucks. You can’t stop something midway or if you want to there has to be a dialogue about it. Can’t just dip on us."

"If we all started concealing major areas of our life then what would there be to film? I’m completely OK with people having boundaries but you have to be present in the areas you’re willing to share," Khloé added.

With Kourtney taking a step back from KUWTK, maybe Kylie and Kendall will make more appearances on the show in the future.