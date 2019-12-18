If you've been wondering what's going on with Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen's wedding plans, I come bearing answers. During a Dec. 17 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kufrin revealed that she's in no rush to tie the knot to her fiancé of over a year. "We just have so much going on, and we've still been traveling like crazy that we're just dragging our feet," she shared. "Especially knowing how crazy my life is going to be with the [Bachelor: Live on Stage] tour coming up and all of that, and working on the loungewear line, I think we're just taking our time."

In addition to their busy schedules, Kufrin also noted that Yrigoyen's romantic past is another big reason why the couple has decided to make sure they're totally ready before entering a lifetime of matrimonial bliss. "He was previously married and divorced, so I never want him to feel rushed or pressured into anything," she explained. "So, I'm fine with where we're at. I'm kind of just waiting for him to be like, 'OK, let's do this now.'"

But don't confuse their reluctance to get married ASAP for any sort of trouble in paradise. Kufrin made it crystal clear that she and her husband-to-be are still happily in love. "I think the best thing being with him is just having someone to always do everything with. I like to cook and having him sit and talk with me," she said. "He just is so funny and he's constantly keeping me laughing and in a good mood."

Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

Kufrin even opted for a little trip down memory lane and remembered being into Yrigoyen since she first met him on the premiere of her season of The Bachelorette. "There was always the initial attraction, because [he won] the first impression rose... I just felt it with him," she recalled. "And it wasn't until after his hometown, when I met his family and saw him and his roots that I was like, 'Holy crap, I love this guy.'"

In fact, she was so into him that she even admitted to bargaining with the producers to try to snag some extra time with him. One particular instance she cited was her visit to his hometown. "I really wanted to spend more time with him, so in between farming and going to the next spot, I was like, 'Can I please just be in the car with him?' So we had beers in the back and we were like, making out," she remembered. "Of course all the producers are around you, but we just didn't care. So I had like, my alone moments with him."

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, while they may not be making any trips to the altar in the near future, these two are still very much in love.