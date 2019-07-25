Aside from deciding if you want to spend your Thursday night out at the bars or in bed watching Netflix, one of life's most difficult decisions is choosing which ice cream flavor you should get. So, that's why I'm thrilled that Whole Foods Market has decided for me until the end of time. So, if you also have a hard time choosing your scoops, here's which ice cream you should eat based on your Zodiac sign. Honestly, it's about to make your life way easier.

From July 17 until July 30, Whole Foods is coming in clutch in the frozen department. The grocery chain is offering 35% off all ice cream for the entire two weeks, according to a press release, as long as you're an Amazon Prime member. This encompasses the entire 365 Everyday Value ice cream lineup, which includes gems like Toasted Coconut & Black Sesame and — of course — Cookie Dough. Yum.

Like I said, choosing an ice cream flavor can be seriously tricky, so Whole Foods has laid out your decision for you, by designating a go-to ice cream flavor for each zodiac sign. It's about to make trips to the ice cream shop (and the Whole Foods freezer isle) a helluva lot quicker, so check out your destined flavor, below.

Aries — Chocolate Valencia Orange Courtesy Of Whole Foods Whole Foods refers to the Aries as "the fearless leader of the zodiac," which means they're most likely willing to step up to the plate and try something new. Chocolate Valencia Orange is the way to go, if your birthday lies between March 21 and April 19.

Taurus — Toffee Caramel Swirl According to Whole Foods, the Taurus bull is all about living luxuriously, and Toffee Caramel Swirl is the epitome of indulgence. Late April and early May babes, this one's for you.

Gemini — Coffee & Doughnut The Gemini twins require a flavor that satisfies both personalities, according to Whole Foods. So, if your birthday falls between May 21 and June 21, Whole Foods recommends getting the best of both worlds with their Coffee & Doughnut flavor.

Cancer — Cookie Dough Courtesy Of Whole Foods Cancers often tend to love comfort food (trust me, I know!), so according to Whole Foods, their designated ice cream flavor is Cookie Dough. Late June and early July babies — you're lucky as heck for snagging that one.

Leo — Peanut Butter Cup & Caramel According to Whole Foods, the Leo is "the star of the show," which means those born between July 23 and Aug. 22 require a rather bold ice cream flavor. Peanut Butter and Caramel is bound to satisfy their inner lion.

Virgo — Almondmilk Coconut Almond Bliss Whole Foods describes the Virgo as "industrious," meaning they should seek a flavor that will help them relax. According to the brand, Almondmilk Coconut Almond Bliss is perfect for satisfying the ever-overwhelmed Virgo babe, born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22.

Libra — Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Like a scale, Libras tend to seek out balance, and that's why Whole Foods assigned them Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy. It's guaranteed to tip those born in late September and early October in the right direction.

Scorpio — Berry Chantilly Cake Almost every Scorpio I know has a pretty big personality, and they often feel misunderstood. That's why those born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 22 should seek out Berry Chantilly Cake, according to Whole Foods. It features the bold flavors they often tend to crave.

Sagittarius — Bananas Foster Courtesy Of Whole Foods The Sagittarius is known for being a thrill-seeker, so obviously, a plain Jane flavor wouldn't suffice. Those born between Nov. 22 and Dec. 22 should go for Bananas Foster, per Whole Foods — it's the right amount of adventure.

Capricorn — Almondmilk Mocha Java Fudge According to Whole Foods, Capricorns are known for working hard. So to stay focused during those late work nights, those born between Dec. 22 and Jan. 20 should opt for Almondmilk Mocha Java Fudge.

Aquarius — Toasted Coconut & Black Sesame The Aquarius, born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18, is known for taking the path less traveled. That's precisely why Whole Foods assigned them something unique, like Toasted Coconut & Black Sesame.