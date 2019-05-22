Summer is almost here and you know what that means: It's time for some good old summer lovin'. Yep, 'tis the season to have an extra-hot fling with someone new — or maybe even someone you've had your eye on for a while. Because, let’s be honest, hooking up on a hot summer night is one of the best things about this time of year. So, I guess that means the the only question is where you’ll meet your summer fling?

The answer is pretty much anywhere, but there are some places where your odds are better than others simply because it's where you feel your most confident and, ahem, amorous. And to answer that, you can look to the stars. Are you more a social butterfly who can strike up a conversation? Or do you feel like your best self when surrounded by nature? By knowing when and where you're likely to find love, you can make sure to be on the lookout for folks who are feeling the same way. So, with all that said, here is where you are likely to find your summer fling this year, based on your zodiac sign. Warning: Things are about to really heat up.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19): On Vacation Giphy It’s hard enough to pin down an Aries the rest of the year, but when the weather warms up and activities and adventure call, forget about it. So of course, any connections they make are going to be on the go. And when on vacation, a summer fling is definitely on Aries’ travel agenda.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20): A Fourth of July Party Giphy Chances are your friends have been trying to set you up with someone all year, and the Fourth of July party is just the perfect excuse to get you and your fling in the same place. Go for it, and don't worry, you’ll be celebrating your independence again soon enough.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20): Happy Hour At A Beer Garden Giphy Of all the signs, no one spits better game than Gemini. So, anytime you are somewhere where you have the chance to just sit and flirt with various people, like in a beer garden, then you’ll have your pick of summer fling opportunities.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22): An Outdoor Music Festival Giphy For an artistic an emotional sign like Cancer, nothing brings out their romantic side like being swept away by their favorite bands at a music festival. And let's be real, no one looks cuter in festival wear than a Cancer.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22): Laying Out At The Beach Giphy Leo is not afraid to show off their assets, so when the sun's out this sign's buns are most definitely out on the beach. And since this kind of confidence is super sexy, the potential flings will lining up for a chance to smooth on a little SPF.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22): A Farmers Market Giphy Virgos appreciate the finer things in life, whether that’s organic produce or the cutie making eyes at you over the kale. And if you are able to do some shopping and pick up a little short-term romance in one errand, well that's just the kind of efficiency Virgo can get behind — and underneath.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22): Grabbing An Iced Coffee Giphy For the ultimate social butterfly of the zodiac, anywhere you’re standing still next to someone is the perfect opportunity to strike up a conversation. So of course, standing in a line for a coffee is a great excuse to chat up the cutie behind or in front of you — or both.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21): A Rooftop Bar Giphy For Scorpio, summer is all about the nightlife. They know how to really make the most of those warm summer nights. So, a rooftop bar with lots of sexy, sophisticated singles is your true summer fling hunting ground.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21): The Botanical Garden Giphy Nothing makes Sagittarius feel more amorous than being surrounded by nature — which is why they tend to get frisky in the great outdoors so much. So, it just make sense that their summer fling would be like minded enough to run into them in a botanical garden or any other beautiful outdoor space.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19): On A Hike Giphy For Capricorn, life is all about achieving goals and so they love summer activities that test their skill and endurance, like an advanced hike. And nothing is a bigger turn on than crushing a goal. If you just so happen to meet someone hot along the way while you’re feeling your oats, well, you can guess what happens next.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 TO FEB. 18): An Equal Rights March Giphy We live in troubling times, and for a humanitarian sign like Aquarius you can bet they are feeling it and are driven to do something about it. So, don't be surprised if you find summer loving’ on the picket line.